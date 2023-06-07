Tim Hortons Is Launching A Credit Card & Here's What You Can Get For Free By Earning Points
You can earn points at Tims and on so many "everyday essentials."
Tim Hortons is launching a new credit card in Canada that gets you free menu items by earning points through purchases that include essentials like groceries and gas.
So, if you order from Tims often, you might want to check this out and find out how you can turn your regular expenses into free coffee, beverages and food.
Even though it was announced that this credit card will be available for Canadians to apply for in the coming months, there is so much you need to know about it right now.
Here's everything that has been revealed so far about what the new Tim Hortons credit card is, how you can earn points and which menu items you can get for free with those points!
What is the new Tim Hortons credit card?
Tim Hortons credit card.
The new credit card, which is called the Tims Credit Card, is from Tims Financial and through a partnership with Mastercard and Neo Financial.
It's a Mastercard that comes with no annual fee and has been designed to offer Canadians a quicker way to earn Tims Rewards Points for more access to free menu items.
Those points can then be redeemed to get free coffee, beverages and food at Tim Hortons.
Also, a secured version of the card will be offered to Canadian residents, including students, newcomers and others with limited or no credit history.
It will allow people to help build their credit and earn Tims Rewards points to get free menu items.
In Canada, a secured credit card relies on a cash deposit from the cardholder, and the amount put down as a deposit becomes the credit limit, according to Advisorsavvy.
This option is best suited to people who are otherwise ineligible for a credit card.
Everything that has to do with the credit card, from applying for it to checking your balance, will be available through the Tim Hortons app.
While the card isn't available just yet, you can sign up for the waitlist online to be notified when you can apply for it in the coming months.
To be eligible to apply for the Tims Credit Card, you need to live in Canada and be the age of majority in your province or territory.
You also need to create an account in the Tim Hortons app before you can apply for the credit card.
Then, you'll be automatically enrolled in the Tims Rewards program so you can redeem points for free menu items.
Credit limits will be based on a bunch of factors including your credit score, income, debt and how long you've had a credit history.
How can you earn points with the Tims Credit Card?
Person holding a smartphone that has the Tim Hortons app.
With the Tims Credit Card, you'll earn points whenever you shop with your card, including on "everyday essentials."
You can get up to five points for every $1 spent on groceries and up to five points for every $1 spent on gas and transit, which also includes EV charging.
At Tim Hortons locations, you can earn up to 15 points per dollar when you use your card and scan for Tims Rewards.
Then, when you shop everywhere else, you can get up to one point for every $2 you spend.
So, for example, you could potentially earn 1,000 points in a week if you spend $200 on groceries or earn over 500 points in a week if you spend $5 at Tims every day.
Depending on your specific spending habits, you could be looking at a couple of free menu items each week!
There are a few differences when it comes to earning points if you have the secured version of the Tims Credit Card that's being offered to Canadian residents with limited or no credit history.
You can get up to two points per $1 spent on groceries, along with gas and transit purchases.
For every $1 you spend at Tim Hortons locations when you scan for Tims Rewards, you can get up to 12 points.
Whenever you shop somewhere else and use your Tims Credit Card, you can get up to one point for every $4 spent.
What free Tim Hortons menu items can you get with the credit card?
Tims Credit Card and a smartphone with the Tim Hortons app.
All of the Tims Rewards Points that you earn with the credit card can be redeemed for menu items at participating Tim Hortons locations.
There are seven reward levels, and you need to select one of those levels to redeem your free menu item reward instantly.
With 300 points, you can get a classic Tim Hortons donut, specialty donut, hashbrown or cookie.
You can get a brewed coffee, tea, dream donut, bagel or baked goods for free when you earn 400 points.
Once you've reached 600 Tims Rewards Points, you can redeem them for a free French vanilla, hot chocolate, iced coffee or potato wedges.
With 800 points, you can get a Real Fruit Quencher, cold brew, Iced Capp, a box of 10 Timbits, yogurt, frozen beverage or an espresso drink like a latte or cappuccino.
You can get a breakfast sandwich or soup once you've earned 1,100 Tims Rewards points.
For 1,300 points, you can get a Farmer's Wrap, BELT, lunch sandwich or chilli for free.
Then, with 1,800 points, you can score a free loaded bowl or loaded wrap.
You can change your reward level at any time if you decide you want to get a different menu item for free.
Or, you can save up all of your points to redeem at a later time!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.