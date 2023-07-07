Tim Hortons Asked Which Timbits It Should Bring Back & Fans Have Some Tasty Throwback Ideas
A Double Double Timbit?!
Tim Hortons remains one of the most Canadian food chains out there, and among the most iconic treats is the Timbit.
And much like their donuts, entrees and even coffees, Timbits are being added and taken off the menu all the time -- from promo items to classics.
With these constant changes, some Timbits disappear and are never given a timeline for when they'll be back — That is, until recently. Tim Hortons teased on social media that a few iconic Timbits could be making a return to stores this summer.
In a tweet, the chain said, "You've shared which donuts you want back, but how about Timbits?"
The options mentioned in the tweet include the Honey Crueller, Blueberry Glazed, Double Double, Salted Caramel or "Something else?"
And if those flavours don't pique your interest, what will?
What could be more Canadians than ordering a Double Double with a 10-pack of Double Double Timbits or even the Honey Crueller? And how could we not want to try a Blueberry Glazed or Salted Caramel Timbit? Every single option sounds very tasty.
Plus, having an open option means that there could be a rallying cry for many of the Timbits of the past, such as the Lemon Cake, Cinnamon Old Fashioned and many more.
And, of course, Canadians got into the comments and voiced what they were after from the chain.
Skip the Dishes advocated for "all of the above" in their tweet, while another tweeter called for a "Blueberry filled" Timbit and someone else called for the "Boston Cream Timbit."
"It was never widely released, but the locations that had it didn't have it for long once I got through with them," they said.
Now that sounds like it would taste like something great.
Another person tweeted asking for the Walnut Crunch Donut to stay and for the company to add a Timbit version to stores.
And while the post wasn't a poll and it would be hard to figure out the winner, a bunch of fans replied with the option that they want to prevail, with lots of folks voting for the Honey Cruller Timbit to return.
One Tweet with over a dozen likes said that "I can't tell u how much I miss Honey Cruller timbits. The donuts don’t compare. pls bring them back."
Among the fan suggestions was at least one person calling for a "powdered, lemon filled," which has at least eight likes at the time of writing.
What Tim Hortons eventually ends up doing and if they're actually going to bring a Timbit back remains to be unknown, but all of us Canadians can dream.
Can't we?