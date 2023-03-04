Tim Hortons Roll Up To Win — Here's How To Play, What Prizes You Can Win & What's Changed
New daily $10,000 jackpots are available to be won along with millions of other prizes!
Tim Hortons is bringing back Roll Up To Win for 2023 and there's a lot you need to know about how to play, what prizes you can win and what's been changed this year.
You can play the digital Roll Up To Win in Canada from March 6 to April 2 with more ways to earn rolls and new prizes!
So, here's what you need to know about Roll Up this year, including how you can redeem your prizes if you're a winner.
What's new about Roll Up To Win in 2023?
Tim Hortons made a few changes to Roll Up To Win for 2023.
New this year, there is a daily $10,000 jackpot prize available to be won. Each time you reveal a roll you'll get an entry to the jackpot contest.
Even if your roll wasn't a winner of a donut, coffee or any other prize, you'll still get an entry.
The daily $10,000 jackpot will be paid out in American Express prepaid cards
Also, lunch and dinner menu items are now eligible for Roll Up To Win. So, when you order items like Loaded Wraps and Bowls and scan your Tims Rewards app or card you'll get a roll.
How do you play Roll Up To Win at Tim Hortons?
There's a bit of work you have to do to play Roll Up To Win and get prizes.
First, you need to have the Tim Hortons app and have Tims Rewards whether it be a physical card or the digital card you get in the app.
If you have a physical card, you need to make sure it's registered online so you can reveal your rolls.
Then, you have to scan for Tims Rewards using your physical card or the app every time you order to instantly earn digital rolls.
You'll get rolls when you purchase eligible items like hot drinks, cold beverages, breakfast foods, and lunch and dinner foods. Those eligible menu items are:
- Small, medium, large or extra-large hot beverages (excluding espresso shots and added espresso shots)
- Small, medium or large cold beverages (excluding ready-made drinks like milk, bottled water or pop)
- Farmers Breakfast Wraps — with bacon, sausage or egg and cheese
- Grilled Breakfast Wrap — with bacon, sausage or egg
- Bagel BELT — with bacon or sausage
- Breakfast Sandwich — with English muffin, biscuit, bacon, sausage, and/or egg and cheese
- Lunch and dinner artisan sandwich, craveable or melt
- Lunch and dinner grilled wrap
- Flatbread pizza
- Soup, chilli or hot bowl
- Loaded Wrap or Loaded Bowl
Also, you'll earn a bonus roll when you place your order through the Tim Hortons app.
Once you've purchased eligible menu items at Tims, you can reveal your rolls to see if you're a winner!
What are the prizes for Tim Hortons Roll Up To Win?
Along with the new $10,000 daily jackpot, these are the prizes that you could win with Roll Up this year and how many are available:
- Coffee and food instant prizes (13,076,960)
- Benchmark 20V Max Lithium-ion Cordless Combo Kit (250)
- $50 Chilly Moose eGift codes (100,000)
- 25-litre Chilly Moose Ice Box Coolers (300)
- Cineplex Store $5 off digital rental codes (100,000)
- "Movies for a Year" with Cineplex Premiere Cards (150)
- 6-night Hilton vacations (10)
- 2-night weekend getaways (150)
- $100 CAD Home Hardware gift cards (750)
- JOURNIE $1,000 CAD fuel gift cards (10)
- JOURNIE fuel $0.05 per litre discount codes (500,000)
- $10 M&M Food Market voucher codes (2,500)
- Parks Canada Family/Group Discovery Passes (750)
- 50% off PKGshop.ca Tim Hortons Collection promo codes (300,000)
- $300 PKGshop.ca gift cards (300)
- $100 Rakuten Cash Back instant prizes (1,000)
- $50 Rakuten Cash Back instant prizes (4,000)
- $25 Rakuten Cash Back instant prizes (20,000)
- $10 Rakuten Cash Back instant prizes (100,000)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8s (250)
- Samsung Galaxy A53 5G smartphones (250)
- 6-month subscriptions to the SXM app (200,000)
- 4-month subscriptions to the SXM app (50,000)
- Skullcandy SLYR Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headsets (500)
- Skullcandy Dime 2 True Wireless Earbuds (500)
- SN NOW standard 6-month sports streaming subscriptions (100,000)
- SN NOW premium 6-month sports streaming subscriptions (100,000)
- 3-month subscriptions to Spotify premium (6,673)
- 3-month subscriptions to The Athletic (300,000)
- 1-year subscriptions to The Athletic (1,000)
- The Bay $10 promotional e-gift cards (100,000)
- The Bay $100 e-gift cards (50)
- $20 Uber Eats digital gift cards (10,000)
- $5 Uber Eats digital gift cards (4,000)
- $40 Uber Eats digital gift cards (4,500)
- Universal Parks & Resorts 4-day, 3-night trips for four to Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort (5)
- $100 off your next Voilà grocery order digital codes (1,000)
- 6 months of $0 Voilà Delivery digital codes (1,000)
- $10 off your next Voilà grocery order digital codes (500,000)
- $15 off your next Voilà grocery order digital codes (300,000)
- $10 off Tim Hortons products on Voilà digital codes (1,000)
- 2023 Volkswagen Taos Highline vehicles with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Package and Alloy Wheel Package (15)
- Xbox Series S Consoles (40)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate digital codes instant prizes (250,000)
- $25 Tim Card gift cards (45,000)
- 100 Tims Rewards points (1,743,595)
- 120 Tims Rewards points (871,797)
- 200 Tims Rewards points (1,743,595)
How do you redeem Tim Hortons Roll Up To Win prizes?
All of your digital rolls must be revealed on or before April 9, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Also, all coffee and food instant prizes must be claimed by April 16, 2023, and every other prize has to be claimed by May 14, 2023.
Coffee and food prizes will be issued in the form of an offer in the "Offers" section of your Tims Rewards account. If you win one of those prices, you have to go to "Offers" and hit "Activate."
Then, you can redeem your coffee or food prize by scanning for Tims Rewards the next time you make a purchase.
If you're ordering online through the app you have to add the item you want to get for free to your checkout basket so the offer can be automatically applied.
Tims Rewards points prizes will automatically be added to your Tims Rewards account and can be redeemed as usual.
Most of the Tim Card prizes will be automatically added to your digital Tim Card balance after you've won.
If you win any of the other prizes that are available with Roll Up To Win this year, details on how to claim your prize will pop up on-screen and be emailed to you.
Good luck!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.