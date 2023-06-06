These 10 Healthy Restaurants In Toronto Have The Most Refreshing Menus & Perfect Summer Vibes
Oftentimes people associate healthy restaurants with boring foods like salads and soup, but there's a lot more to it. Toronto has a lot of healthy restaurants for people to choose from and the menus cater to a wide range of foodies with dietary restrictions.
The healthy lifestyles that many Torontonians live today revolve around working out, playing sports, drinking smoothies and eating clean. The city is filled with spots that cater to these needs, and we've rounded up some of the best places to eat where you can feel good about yourself in the process.
Don't get me wrong, indulging in some fast food from time to time can feed those cravings you so desperately want to suppress, but there are some healthy dishes out there that are mouthwatering too.
Here are 10 healthy restaurants in downtown Toronto with a wide range of options to choose from that will make you feel super refreshed this summer.
Mandy's Gourmet Salads
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Salads
Address: 52 Ossington Avenue, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Mandy's is a healthy restaurant in Toronto that offers more than just salads, even though their green goodness bowls are so refreshing and delicious. This spot also has a wide range of bowls, smoothies and desserts, including their famous cookie, to choose from.
If you have a sweet tooth, you should definitely try their "fan favourite" chocolate chip cookie. It's moist, with a soft centre and crispy outer layer — the perfect cookie.
Nutbar
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Superfood cafe
Address: Various locations.
Why You Need To Go: Nutbar is known for its smoothies and juices, but the cafe also has toasts, salads and bowls, which make for a perfect meal at any point of the day. All ingredients are 100% organic, and their nut and dairy milk is made in-house. There are so many ways to get a refreshing experience here.
Fresh
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Vegan
Address: Various locations.
Why You Need To Go: Fresh has various menus to choose from, including lunch, dinner and brunch on the weekend. They make vegan food taste so appetizing and delicious you almost forget it's made of vegetables. They have healthy and indulgent, yet vegan, options on the menu, but their bowls and onion rings are some of the most popular items.
District Eatery
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: International
Address: 303 King St W, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: District's slogan is "clean eating and dirty drinking." Located in the heart of the entertainment district, this spot has delicious eats ranging from a steak and mushroom sandwich to bowls and salads. Its food menu caters to meat and vegan eaters with a wide selection of feel-good meals.
iQ Food
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Bowls
Address: Various locations.
Why You Need To Go: To indulge in healthy food items that feel good and taste great. iQ Food has a wide range of bowls, salads, toasts, soups and so much more. Make sure to try their Everything But The Bagel Bowl and the Lima; they are delicious.
Kupfert & Kim
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Vegan
Address: Various locations.
Why You Need To Go: If you haven't had their waffles, then you're seriously missing out on some delicious vegan delights. Kupfert & Kim offer much more than bowls, even though those are scrumptious. Their menu has breakfast items, snacks and big meals ready to fill you up and make you feel good.
Impact Kitchen
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: International
Address: Various locations.
Why You Need To Go: Impact Kitchen caters to people looking for gluten-free options, paleo, keto, vegan and vegetarian options. They have a breakfast menu, burgers, sandwiches, bowls, soups, broth, baked goods, and so much more. No matter what kind of nutrients you're feeling, Impact Kitchen has got you covered.
Planta
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Vegan
Address: Various locations
Why You Need To Go: Vegan food doesn't have to be dull and basic. Planta has a couple of locations in downtown Toronto, and each one has its own distinct flavour.
Yorkville's Planta is located on Bay Street and offers pizzas, burgers, pasta and sushi. If you haven't tried their burger, you should. I crave it over meat burgers in the city sometimes, it's that good!
The one on Queen Street has more of an Asian menu, which includes ahi watermelon nigiri, kung pao eggplant and vegan dumplings.
Also, don't skip out on dessert. Oddly enough, vegan desserts are surprisingly rich in flavour. You can never go wrong with Planta's giant cookie.
Mad Radish
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Gourmet Fast Food
Address: Various locations.
Why You Need To Go: Bowls, burritos, sandwiches, salads and soups are all refreshing and tasty options at the Mad Radish.
The best part about Mad Radish's menu is its summer meal options perfect for this time of year. Their locations are fast-paced and ideal for a grab-and-go, or you can order it via your preferred delivery app and enjoy your nutritious food on a park bench somewhere.
Pantry
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: International
Address: Various locations.
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a bowl filled with different foods that include jerk chicken, kale Caesar salads, ponzu salmon, roasted sweet potatoes and many more great options, this should be your go-to.
Pantry is a restaurant by The Food Dudes, and all the items are made from scratch. You can also mix and match your boxes with whatever you desire, meaning you get exactly what you want every time you visit.
Pantry also has a seating area where you can enjoy your meal fresh from the counter.