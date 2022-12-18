This Canadian TikToker Explains How She Gets Coupons To Save Big On Groceries (VIDEO)
"Tear pad coupons are in a monthly rotation." 💰
With the cost of just about everything going up, stocking up on food during your weekly grocery shop can put some serious pressure on your wallet these days.
Over on TikTok, a Canadian named Dee (@coupon.couple) shares videos about how she saves money using coupons and explains how you can too.
"The best place best place to get coupons is at the store," she explained, noting that many people say they go to the store and don't see coupons.
She said they're actually on something called tear pads and you need to look for them closely.
"Tear pad coupons are in a monthly rotation," Dee said. "At the beginning of every month, new coupons go out to certain stores, and those stores are Sobeys, Sobeys banner stores, Safeway, Metro and Foof Basics."
Then, on the second week of the month, they go to stores under the Loblaws family, followed by Shoppers Drug Mart on the third week of the month.
"Once you get to know a little bit about the schedule of when new coupons arrive at your stores, you'll have a better chance of finding them before they're all gone," Dee said.
For her second tip, she recommends signing up for sites that provide mail-to-home coupons as they're "minimal effort."
And her last tip is to get coupons directly from companies.
"You can write into your favorite manufacturers and say 'hey, I really love your product, do you have any coupons available?' Sometimes they say no. And sometimes they send you a coupon."
@coupon.couple
Replying to @zippy the best place to start is at the stores! Mail to home coupons and direct with manufacturers are awesome too! The more effort you put in the more you'll get out 🥰 but these are my tips to how to start couponing in Canada
Dee noted that finding deals doesn't always come easily.
"But at the end of the day, all of this requires effort," she explained. "If you don't want to put in the effort, you're not gonna find coupons."
Makes sense — it's likely worth it though to save those dollars!
