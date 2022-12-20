Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Tomorrow & The Cheapest Spot Could Get Hit Hard
You may want to fuel up today.
Humpday could prove problematic for those trying to save money on Ontario gas prices this week, thanks to a predicted uptick. Procrastinators, you have been warned.
According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, most of Ontario will see their local pumps rise by 2 cents on Wednesday, bringing totals to 139.9 cents per litre in cities including Toronto, Ottawa, St. Catharines and Windsor.
\u201c\u26fd\ufe0f Price \ud83d\udea8: #GasPrices to rise 2 cents a litre to a high bof 139.9 for most of S. #Ont incl., #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #Kitchener #LdnOnt #Hamilton #Niagara #Barrie #Windsor #Kingston \n#Montreal gets same increase to 155.9 cts/l \nhttps://t.co/O1gQlGqQxW\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1671544515
The slight increase will hardly spell doom for most of the province's motorists. However, Peterborough, which usually offers Ontario's cheapest gas prices, could see its pumps rise by 8 cents.
The latest data from the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) shows the city offering an average of 134.9 cents per litre. So, if predictions hold, Peterborough could be sitting at 142.9 cents per litre, something savings-conscious drivers will want to consider.
On the bright side, diesel prices are predicted to drop 2 cents, which Gas Wizard claims will leave rates at an average of 209.9 cents per litre for most of Ontario.
Concerns over the high price of diesel have been on experts' minds since the fall due to its vital role in several provincial industries.
Overall, gas remains affordable, far away from the highs of $2 a litre drivers paid earlier in 2022 — partly as benefit of the recent legislative action taken by the Ontario government.
The government announced on November 13 that it would be extending its gas and fuel tax rate cuts until December 31, 2023, which would supposedly save the average household $195 a year.
Predictions hardly equal reality, but drivers wanting to save as much money as they can through holidays will want to stay updated on the latest gas prices. They can do so here.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.