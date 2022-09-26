Ontario Gas Prices Went Down Over The Weekend & Here Are The Cheapest Spots
No change is expected for Monday or Tuesday.
Ontario's gas prices did a bit of a 180 over the weekend after Sunday's drop wiped out the impact of Friday and Saturday's hikes.
According to Gas Wizard, most cities in the province saw gas dip by a blissful 5 cents at the end of the week, bringing pumps down from 153.9 cents per litre to 148.9
But, there were a few exceptions.
Peterborough, an area that often records Ontario's cheapest gas prices, dropped to 139.6 cents per litre on Sunday, and another 2 cents today, leaving its totals at 137.6.
And Sudbury, a city whose gas stations usually record higher prices, saw its pump stick at 159.6 cents per litre for the third day in a row.
It's looking good compared to Thunder Bay, though, whose motorists will be paying a hefty 170.9, thanks to its 5-cent increase on Friday continuing to hang.
Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told Narcity this afternoon that most of the province would record no change Monday or Tuesday, citing economic factors.
"Wednesday could be the same given the Loonie is sinking," he added.
If you want to save more on gas and worry less about increases, joining a membership program could be your ticket.
Costco and programs such as Shell Fuel Rewards, Esso Extra, and Petro Points offer its members discounts on fuel and other services.
It's not exactly the cool kids club, but it could save you from financial pangs.
Other saving tips include driving better and losing all that junk in your trunk. No, really.