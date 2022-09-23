Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Tomorrow & It's Turning Into A Staycation Kinda Weekend
Only a few spots won't be affected.
Are you buzzing for the weekend? Well, Ontario gas prices are here to kill the vibe, or at the very least, dent your paycheque.
According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, prices at the pumps will rise by 3 cents on Saturday, bringing totals up to 153.9 cents per litre for spots like Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor, and Niagara.
The increase will follow Friday's 2-cent hike. As a Canadian, it's weird not to root for a hat trick, but hopefully, the pumps don't go for three on Sunday.
And, of course, it wouldn't be an Ontario gas price prediction without a few outliers.
For example, Peterborough, a city that consistently allows its drivers to fuel up for cheaper, is set to dodge Saturday's increase, staying at 143.6 cents per litre.
Barrie and London are set up to offer slightly lower prices this weekend as well, 152.9 cents per litre, despite being hit by the 3-cent increase.
Someone somewhere is getting pump envy.
Meanwhile, the province's most expensive places for gas, Thunder Bay and Sudbury, will also record no change, leaving them stuck at 165.9 and 159.6 cents per litre, respectively.
If, for whatever reason, you forget to fill up on Friday, your best bet for cheaper gas prices would be to head to your local station during the evening hours.
"Weekend evenings tend to be slightly cheaper as gas bars lose some of their retail margins for a few hours," Dan McTeague, analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told Narcity.