Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & It's A Total Cottage Road Trip Vibe
Don't miss out on the savings!
Don't fuel up on Friday, drivers! Ontario gas prices are set to drop over the weekend, and the savings will be worth the wait.
According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, pumps will fall by 3 cents on Saturday, bringing totals back down to 148.9 cents per litre for spots like Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor, and Niagara.
\u201c\u26fd\ufe0f Price \ud83d\udea8: #GasPrices to fall 3 cents Saturday back to 148.9 for #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #Kitchener #Hamilton #LdnOnt #Barrie #Windsor #Niagara #Kingston and most of S #Ont. \n#Montreal also sees same drop to 164.9 cts/l\nhttps://t.co/O1gQlGIZM4\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1663329672
If predictions hold, the decrease will return gas prices to what they were on Thursday, making Friday but a brief expensive blip in this week's energy market forecast.
Some lucky cities such as Barrie and Peterborough could even see their pumps fall by a whopping 5 to 6 cents bringing their totals to 144.9 and 140.6 cents per litre, respectively.
Meanwhile, Sudbury, a city that regularly records the province's highest gas prices, could offer its motorists 152.6 cents per litre. Still pricier, but not aggressively so.
Unfortunately, the same can't be said for the residents of Thunder Bay, who are set to see their pumps shoot up to 165.9 cents per litre on Saturday thanks to a whopping 8-cent increase.
If you live in or are passing through the area, you should ignore the warning stated above and fill it up on Friday because the weekend will not be doing you any favours.
If you're looking for quirky tips to save on gas, ensuring you have a clean car is a good start.
Experts say having "junk in your trunk" forces your vehicle to work extra hard and burn more gas—time to donate those ten-pound weights you never use.