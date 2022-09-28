Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Spike Tomorrow & It's Not Going To Be Any Fun
Hit up your local station today.
If you woke up with a feeling of dread on Wednesday morning, fret not. It's not the end of the world. It's just the impending reality of Ontario gas prices going up.
According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, pumps will rise by 5 cents on Thursday, bringing totals up to 153.9 cents per litre for spots like Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor, and Niagara.
\u201c\u26fd\ufe0f Price \ud83d\udea8: #GasPrices to RISE 5 cts/l to 153.9 for #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #Kitchener #Hamilton #LdnOnt #Barrie #Windsor #Niagara and most of S #Ont \n#Montreal sees same going to 169.9\n\nThis price change was posted yesterday at https://t.co/O1gQlGqQxW\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1664365926
The last time gas was this high was last Saturday, which was a stretch from the comparatively blissful 145.9 cents per litre motorists were paying early this month.
If predictions hold, the increase will act as an equalizer for the province's gas prices.
For example, Peterborough, a city that usually records much cheaper gas rates than the rest of the province, will see its pumps go up by 15 cents on Thursday, a hike that could shoot totals from 135.6 to 150.6 cents per litre.
Thunder Bay will continue to see its gas inch close to the dreaded $2 mark, with the city set to shoot up to 184.9 cents per litre on Thursday.
Sudbury, an area that often records the province's priciest gas, should see its stations continue to offer 157.6, dodging the incoming spike altogether.
Other outliers include Barrie, 152.9, London, 152.9, Oshawa, 150.9, and Cornwall at 152.6 cents per litre.
If you're looking to save the most on gas, keeping up with predictions is an excellent place to start.
Sites like Gas Wizard allow drivers to track whether gas prices will spike or drop off a day in advance, letting you know, with surprising accuracy, when to fuel up or hold off.