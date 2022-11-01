Ontario Gas Prices Are Finally Set To Drop Tomorrow & Here's Where The Savings Are At
After days of no change, relief is here.
After skyrocketing increases and two days of no change, Ontario gas prices are finally set to drop on Wednesday, giving everyone's savings account a much-needed break.
According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, most of the province will see their pumps drop by 6 cents on Wednesday, leaving areas like Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa and Niagara offering 169.9 cents per litre.
However, the best savings will be found closer to the cottage country in Peterborough. If predictions hold, the city, which typically records Ontario's cheapest gas, will be offering 11 cents less than the rest of the province by hump day, with pumps sitting at 158.9 cents per litre.
Despite being slated to record no change on Wednesday, Cornwall will continue to offer its motorists savings as well, leaving gas prices at 165.9 cents per litre.
Only one of Ontario's most expensive places for gas, Sudbury and Thunder Bay, is set to see its prices drop midweek, with the former dropping by just 1 cent, leaving the cities at 174.6 and 179.9, respectively.
Diesel prices, which McTeague previously told Narcity has been a growing concern since early October, will drop down a whopping 14 cents in most areas, leaving the Greater Toronto Area and Niagara region at 223.9 cents per litre.
Why is gas so expensive in Ontario?
McTeague told Narcity that gas is expensive due to a "serious tightness in supply," which he alleges was overlooked for several months due to an "overdone concern of a major slowdown."
"Ignoring this supply crunch by trashing energy prices that financial traders caused has boy made the crisis more acute," he adds.