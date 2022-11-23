Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Tomorrow & You'll Want To Fuel Up ASAP
Procrastinators, you've been warned.
Ontario gas prices are set to rise on Thursday, so motorists looking to save their money will want to hit up their local station before hump day is over.
According to Gas Wizard's latest predictions, most provincial regions will see their pumps rise by 3 cents on Thursday, November 24, 2022, leaving cities such as Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor and the Niagara region offering 157.9 cents per litre by tomorrow.
Thunder Bay is likely to be Ontario's cheapest spot for gas, which, according to CAA, is currently sitting at 149.9 cents per litre. The northern city isn't predicted to record any change on Thursday.
Other notable spots for savings tomorrow include Barrie, Oshawa, Kingston and London, which could offer averages of 153.8 to 156.9 cents per litre. CAA has the latter offering 152.0 cents per litre on Wednesday.
Drivers will want to stay up-to-date on prices as they could fluctuate throughout the day.
Gas Wizard has Sudbury slated to be Ontario's most expensive place for gas on Thursday at 159.9 cents per litre. However, it's worth noting that CAA has Fort Erie, a town that isn't listed amongst predictions, offering 163.9 cents per litre on Wednesday.
Why are gas prices so high right now in Ontario?
Gas analyst Dan McTeague told Narcity in late October that prices were up due to an overlooked "tightness in supply" within energy markets that he claimed had been "overlooked" these past few months over concerns of a significant slowdown.
"Ignoring this supply crunch by trashing energy prices that financial traders caused has boy made the crisis more acute," he wrote at the time.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.