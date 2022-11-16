Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Again Tomorrow & These Spots Will Be The Cheapest
It's a downward trend, folks!
Good news, drivers! Ontario gas prices are on a downward trend again, with most pumps predicted to drop by another cent on Thursday.
According to Gas Wizard, most regions will see their stations drop by 1 cent a litre on Thursday, November 17, 2022, bringing totals down to 157.9 for most areas, including Toronto, Niagara, Ottawa, Windsor, and London.
Gas prices in Thunder Bay, typically one of the province's most expensive places to fuel up, experienced a dramatic shift this week. According to CAA National, stations now offer an average of 143.9 cents per litre. Although, Gas Wizard predicts no change is expected on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Peterborough currently averaged at 159.6 cents per litre, as seen on CAA National. Even though it is not the cheapest spot for gas in Ontario anymore, Gas Wizard predicts the city will offer its motorists 155.3 cents per litre by Thursday.
The province's most expensive place for gas, Sudbury, is offering an average of 167.7 cents per litre on Wednesday, with Gas Wizard predicting no change tomorrow, either.
The Durham Region, currently averaged at 158.1 cents per litre by CAA National, will also record some small savings, with Oshawa predicted to offer totals of 156.9 cents per litre on Thursday.
Why is gas so cheap in Ontario right now?
One of the biggest factors is the Ontario government's extension of gas and fuel tax cuts, which it announced last weekend.
Reductions will now be in place until December 31, 2023, leaving motorists unlikely to see gas prices skyrocket during the cold season.
