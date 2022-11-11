Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop In 2 Spots Tomorrow & This'll Be The Cheapest City To Fill Up
Savings won't be as widespread this weekend.
If you're looking to consistently pay the least in terms of Ontario gas prices, moving northeast seems to be the way to go, well, that or investing in a Costco membership.
However, this week's round of fluctuations has leftareas that usually float far above the most affordable rates offering the cheapest gas in the province.
According to Gas Wizard, the vast majority of Ontario gas stations will be at a standstill on Saturday, November 12, 2022, leaving areas such as Toronto, Windsor, and Niagara stuck, offering 165.9 cents per litre.
Only two regions are set to record any positive change, Peterborough and Kingston, with the latter expected to drop by as much as 3 cents. However, that'll leave its totals on par with the rest of the province at 165.9 cents per litre.
Even less exciting is Peterborough's 1 cent drop, which will bring its pumps to 166.3 cents per litre, a fall from grace for what is usually Ontario's cheapest place for gas.
The event has left several regions, particularly those on the outskirts of the Greater Toronto Area, such as Barrie, London and Oshawa, offering the most affordable gas stations in the province at 164.9 cents per litre.
It's a rare moment for the cities, which regularly sit one cent below more populated areas such as Toronto and Ottawa, but record significantly higher prices than northeastern spots like Peterborough.
It's also worth noting that while regular gas prices will be at a standstill, diesel rates are set to drop by 5 cents for most of the province, leaving Toronto and the Niagara region at 225.9 cents per litre.
