Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & It'll Be The Lowest In Weeks
Hold off until tomorrow, drivers.
Ontario gas prices are set to drop by another 3 cents on Friday, November 11, 2022, leaving motorists to collect a total of 11 cents at the end of the week, a trend that began on Tuesday.
According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, most of the province will see their pumps drop off by a few cents on Friday, leaving areas like Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa and Niagara offering 165.9 cents per litre.
\u201c\u26fd\ufe0f Price \ud83d\udea8: after falling 8 cts/l since Tuesday, #GasPrices will fall another 3 cents Friday to a high of 165.9 for #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #Kitchener #Hamilton #LdnOnt #Barrie #Windsor #Niagara #Kingston & most of S. #Ont\nChina playing the Covid lockdown card to crater oil price\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1668083539
The last time prices were this low was on October 25, 2022, according to data from Gas Buddy.
As per usual, Peterborough will be the most affordable spot. If predictions prove accurate, the city, which is no stranger to recording Ontario's cheapest gas, will be offering 157.3 cents per litre, thanks to an expected dip of 0.6 cents.
Barrie, London and Oshawa will also have slightly cheaper gas stations than the rest of the province, expected to offer 164.9 cents per litre on Friday.
This week has brought good news for residents of Sudbury, a city that often records the most expensive gas in the province. The area will drop by 2 cents, leaving its totals floating just above the rest of Ontario at 166.9 cents per litre.
Thunder Bay won't be so lucky, expected to force its motorists to pay a whopping 174.9 cents per litre, despite a 2-cent decrease.
On the bright side, most areas will see their diesel prices, which have become a growing concern this fall, drop off by 4 cents leaving the Greater Toronto Area and Niagara region at 230.9 cents per litre.
