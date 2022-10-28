Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Everywhere Except 2 Spots Tomorrow & They'll Be The Cheapest
Ontario gas prices are set to follow Thursday and Friday's upward trend this weekend, with Toronto, Windsor and Ottawa all predicted to rise to a gloomy 180.9 cents per litre.
According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, pumps will rise by another 4 cents on Saturday, October 29. If predictions hold, the spike will mark the fourth day that the province has recorded increases, with most spots up 20 cents from the 160.9 cents per litre they were offering on Tuesday, October 25.
Only two cities have remained relatively cheap during the hikes, Peterborough and Cornwall. The areas, which are often Ontario's cheapest places to fill up, are expected to offer 164.9 and 166.9 on Saturday, respectively.
A notable shift will occur in northern Ontario, with motorists in Thunder Bay, who usually pay much more for gas than their southern neighbours, paying an average of 179.9 cents per litre. Take that Toronto!
London, Oshawa and Barrie are also on track to record 179.9 cents per litre.
However, Sudbury, a city that consistently offers the province's priciest gas, won't be so lucky, with drivers expected to pay 182.6 cents per litre on Saturday.
How can I get cheap gas in Toronto?
An excellent way to avoid paying the absolute most for gas in Toronto is by joining membership reward programs such as Costco, Shell Fuel Rewards, Esso Extra and Petro Points, which offer discounts on fuel purchases and other services.
However, if that sounds like a lot, too, you could always just download Gas Buddy or Waze, which lets you know where the cheapest stations in the city are.
How high will gas prices go?
According to a gas expert, prices will rise pretty darn high. McTeague told Narcity on Thursday, October 27, that gas pumps are likely to continue to climb, eventually reaching over the $2 mark. Thanks, in part, to the impending restoration of a gas tax that the government temporarily removed in July.
