Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Skyrocket Tomorrow & It'll Be The Second Day In A Row
Here are the cities that'll get hit the most.👇
Drivers beware! Ontario gas prices are set to soar on Thursday, and your only hope for a discount is filling up on Wednesday.
According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, most provincial pumps will rise by 7 cents on Thursday, which, combined with Wednesday's 6-cent increase, will bring prices up by a total of 13 cents in just two days.
Cities expected to be impacted include Toronto, Ottawa, Niagara and Windsor, which are set to offer 173.9 cents per litre. Not as awful as the $2 a litre motorists were paying back in spring, but more than enough to hurt your financial feelings.
McTeague confirmed to Narcity that prices have not been this high since August 12, 2022.
"Energy markets are finally pricing in a supply crunch rather than fretting over a looming eco slowdown (for now)," he said of the factors behind the increase.
As awful as that sounds, the single-digit increase will likely seem comparatively blissful to residents of Peterborough, who could see their local stations shoot up by a shocking 22 cents on Thursday.
If predictions hold, the city, which typically records Ontario's cheapest gas prices, will barely float behind the provincial average, offering 171.9 cents per litre.
The incoming uptick will leave only one spot in the province, Cornwall, to offer any notable savings at 169.6 cents per litre. It could be the only city to sit below the 170 mark.
The gas gods, cruel as ever, chose not to spare Ontario's most expensive places for gas, Sudbury and Thunder Bay, in this round of increases. The latter will be the least affordable at 184.9 cents per litre, with the former offering slightly less, 178.6 cents per litre.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.