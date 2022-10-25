Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Climb Big Time Tomorrow & Only One Spot Is Safe
Don't wait, fill up today!
Wednesday is going to be a savings-sucking day for Ontario gas prices, with only one spot in the entire province expected to record positive change.
According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, the province will see pump prices rise by 6 cents a litre on Wednesday, with most totals leaping up to 166.9 cents per litre, including spots like Toronto, Ottawa, Kitchener, Hamilton, and Windsor.
\u201c\u26fd\ufe0f Price \ud83d\udea8: #GasPrices to RISE 6 cents a litre Tomorrow to 166.9 cts/l or less for #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #LdnOnt #Kitchener #Hamilton #Barrie #Windsor #Niagara #Kingston and most of s #Ont \n\n#Montreal up same to 183.9 cts/l\n\nhttps://t.co/O1gQlGIZM4\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1666695756
Only one city, Sudbury, which usually hosts the province's most expensive stations, will see a decrease. If predictions hold, the northern region will see its regular and premium rates drop by 1 cent, bringing totals down to 172.6 cents per litre.
The shift will end the three-day grace period that began on Sunday, October 23, 2022, when most gas prices dropped two cents to 160.9 cents per litre. It will also mark the highest rates have been since October 15.
Ontario's cheapest places for gas, Peterborough and Cornwall, will see their discounts all but erased by the sweeping increase, with the former skyrocketing up to 165.9 thanks to a 14-cent increase.
The latter will see a 10-cent increase, which will allow it to offer the province's cheapest fuel at 164.6 cents per litre.
The only other cities offering savings will be London and Barrie at 165.9 cents per litre.
When are gas prices going down in Ontario?
Gas prices are always fluctuating, which makes it difficult to predict when another big drop is in store. However, drivers can count on gas stations dropping off by a few cents on weekend evenings thanks to gas bars losing their retail margins for a few hours.
