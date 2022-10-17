Ontario Gas Prices Dropped In A Few Cities Today & Here Are The Cheapest Spots
Save that coin!
After a fluctuation-heavy weekend, Ontario gas prices are at a standstill on Monday, with only a few cities set to record change.
According to the latest predictions by Gas Wizard, most of the province, including Toronto, Windsor, Niagara and Kingston, will offer drivers 163.9 cents per litre following Sunday's 2-cent decrease.
The largely uneventful day for energy markets has several cities predicting drop-offs, though, one of them being Ontario's cheapest place for gas.
Peterborough, a city that often pumps the province's most affordable gas, will offer its motorists a comparatively blissful 157.9 cents per litre thanks to a 1-cent drop on Monday. Its diesel prices will also taper off, thanks to a 10-cent decrease.
Cornwall's 3-cent decrease has it following closely behind at 158.6 cents per litre, with a 12-cent decrease in diesel leaving it as one of the province's cheapest places for the pricey fuel.
Discounts can also be collected by drivers passing through Barrie, London, and Oshawa, as the cities are currently sitting at a slightly cheaper 161.9 cents per litre.
Sudbury, one of the province's most expensive places to fuel up, will also record a 1-cent decrease, bringing its totals down to 176.6 cents per litre.
The only spots expected to see their prices spike on Monday are Ottawa and Thunder Bay, with the latter expected to see sky-high totals of 187.9 cents per litre thanks to a 3-cent increase.
Ottawa will see a 1-cent increase as well. However, its impact is unlikely to be felt as the hike will put the city's pumps at 163.9 cents per litre, right on par with the rest of the province.