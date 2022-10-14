Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Spike This Weekend & These Spots Will Be The Cheapest
If you can fuel up in these areas, do it.
Thanks to Thursday's decrease and Friday's standstill, Ontario's gas prices are looking decent heading into the weekend, but drivers will want to take advantage of them while they can.
According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, gas prices will rise by 3 cents on Saturday, bringing most of the province's pumps, including those in Toronto, Niagara, Windsor and Ottawa, up to 165.9 cents per litre.
\u201c\u26fd\ufe0f Price \ud83d\udea8: #GasPrices to rise 3 cents a litre Sat to 165.9 for most of s #Ont incl #Toronto #Ottawa #GTA #Kitchener #Hamilton & #London - BUT DIESEL WILL SET ANOTHER RECORD RISING 13 CTS to $2.35/L \n\nThis is what\u2019s driving inflation/higher interest rates \nThanks @JustinTrudeau\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1665746555
McTeague also revealed that diesel prices will spike by a record 13 cents per litre this weekend in some spots in Canada. However, Gas Wizard is predicting an 11-cent increase for most of the province, bringing totals up to 235.9 cents per litre.
Despite the bad news, a few places will offer drivers a discount on gas.
For example, Peterborough will offer its motorists 160.9 cents per litre on Saturday thanks to a 3-cent decrease on Friday and its expected dodging of Saturday's hike. As a result, it'll be the cheapest place for gas in Ontario.
However, if predictions hold, the city won't avoid the diesel hike, with pumps rising by 8 cents on Saturday and totals leaping to 232.9 cents per litre.
Other notable spots for savings include Cornwall and Oshawa, which will offer their drivers 163.6 and 163.9 cents per litre, respectively.
Motorists living in or passing through Barrie and London will also pay slightly less than the provincial average, with both set to offer 164.9 cents per litre.
The most expensive place for gas will be Thunder Bay offering a dismal 187.9 cents per litre and Sudbury, at 178.6, following closely behind.
Both will record no change in their regular gas prices at the start of the weekend, with the former expected to see its diesel rates leap up by 5 cents.