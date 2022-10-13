Ontario Gas Prices Set To Drop In One Spot Tomorrow & Here's The Cheapest City To Fill Up
Get smart about gas.
If reducing the number of dents Ontario's gas prices puts in your bank account is your goal, you should move closer to the Kawartha region, friend.
According to Gas Wizard, the vast majority of the province will record no change on Friday, leaving areas such as Toronto, Windsor, and Niagara stuck at 162.9 cents per litre. Costco members are excluded, of course.
The standstill day will bring positive change to just one Ontario city, and surprise, surprise, its name is Peterborough.
The city, located alongside the stunning Otonabee River, has a knack for consistently recording the province's cheapest gas. So, really, it being the only spot to drop by 3 cents on Friday makes a lot of sense.
Peterborough's stations will offer its motorists an average of 160.9 cents per litre on Friday, with diesel prices shooting up 5 cents to 224.9 cents per litre.
Oshawa will also sit at 160.9 cents per litre, making the two cities the cheapest spots to fill up your car in the province.
Barrie and London offer drivers 161.9 cents per litre, which is the next best thing.
What is the best way to save money on gas?
Drivers who want to save on gas but live nowhere the cheapest cities should do their best to hold out until Saturday night when they'll have a shot of scooping up some sizeable discounts.
Gas analyst Dan McTeague told Narcity that vehicle owners should wait until Saturday or Sunday evening to fill up when retail margins drop off.
"Weekend evenings tend to be slightly cheaper as gas bars lose some of their retail margins for a few hours," he said. "Many stations part with some of their 7-9 cent a litre retail margin which is included in the price, to attract more volumes of sales when traffic slows down."
Just imagine the savings you could score if you used this approach in Peterborough. It would be like travelling back in time.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.