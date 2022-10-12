Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & These Spots Will Be The Cheapest
Sometimes procrastination is good.
Ontario gas prices are set to drop on Thursday. So, those who can get passed hump day without fuelling up could knock a few cents off their total.
According to gas price analyst Dan McTeague, pumps will fall by 5 cents a litre on Thursday, bringing totals down to 162.9 for most areas, including Toronto, Kitchener, Ottawa, Windsor, and Niagara.
\u201c\u26fd\ufe0f Price \ud83d\udea8: #gasprices to fall 5 cents a litre tomorrow (Thurs) to 162.9 for #Toronto #GTA #Kitchener #Ottawa #LdnOnt #Hamilton #Barrie #Windsor #Niagara #Kingston & all S. #Ont \nhttps://t.co/O1gQlGIZM4\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1665572775
If predictions hold, the decrease will bring gas stations to their lowest average price since October 5, 2022.
The dip won't be all-encompassing, with Thunder Bay, a city that has been sitting at 196.9 cents per litre for 11 days now, recording no change.
The northern area is by far the province's most expensive place for gas, with the second priciest being Sudbury at 169.6 cents per litre.
After weeks of significant fluctuation, Peterborough is once again Ontario's cheapest place for gas, with Thursday's decrease expected to bring totals down to154.9 cents per litre.
Cities such as Cornwall, Barrie, and London will also offer slightly cheaper rates than the rest of the province, set to offer 161.9 cents per litre.
How will diesel impact gas prices?
Diesel prices are expected to rise on Thursday, with areas such as Markham, St. Catharines, and Waterloo set to offer 214.9 cents per litre.
The province's diesel gas prices were hit hard last week, shooting up 13 cents per litre on Friday and 11 cents on Saturday.
McTeague told Narcity that the skyrocketing prices could be linked to the loss of three refineries in the eastern U.S. and Canada and supply interruptions in Europe.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
