Ontario Gas Prices Set To Rise Tomorrow & Fuelling Up Today Could Save You A Couple Of Bucks
Why pay more?
Ontario gas prices are rising again, and drivers who don't fuel up on Thursday risk losing out on some serious savings or at least that's what the latest predictions appear to suggest.
According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst, provincial pumps could increase by as much as 4 cents on Friday, leaving most stations in southern Ontario offering totals of 141.9 cents per litre.
\u201c\u26fd\ufe0f Price \ud83d\udea8: after rising 2 cents Thursday, #GasPrices to rise 4 cents Friday to 141.9 at most gasbars across S #Ont incl., #Toronto #GTA #Kitchener #Ottawa #Barrie #Hamilton #LdnOnt #Niagara #Windsor #Kingston \nSame hike for #Montreal - to 157.9\nhttps://t.co/O1gQlGIZM4\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1671065477
Several major cities are expected to be affected by the price fluctuation, including Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor, and St. Catharines.
The worrying trend of upticks comes just a week after the province recorded its lowest gas prices in a year, a shift that McTeague told Narcity could be linked to several factors.
"The selloff on energy markets over the last 2 weeks was overdone," he said. "Ignoring the reality of tight supplies means an upside correction was inevitable."
The analyst also warned that this week's slight increases would pave the way for another round of saving-sucking prices to dominate during the province's warmer months.
"This is only the beginning of a small recovery upwards," he added. "There will be more in a month with records tested again by later spring or early summer."
Despite the gloomy nature of McTeague's predictions, serious savings are still to be found in the province, particularly in Peterborough, which the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) says is offering an average of 128.9 cents per litre.
Even Thunder Bay, a city that often records some of the pricey gas in the province, is only offering 137.5 cents per litre at its stations on Thursday, according to CAA.
All the more reason to get in on the savings while you can. Fuel up, folks!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.