Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Tomorrow But These Spots Will Still Have The Savings
You may want to fuel up today!
If the holiday's epically lousy weather wasn't enough to dampen drivers' spirits, Ontario's rising gas prices might. The struggle is real, motorists.
According to the latest predictions by Gas Wizard, most of the province's stations could see their pumps spike by 4 cents on Sunday, bringing most areas' totals to an average of 149.9 cents per litre.
Affected cities will include the following:
- Barrie
- Toronto
- Brampton
- Mississauga
- Markham
- Hamilton
- St. Catharines
- London
- Kingston
- Ottawa
- Waterloo
- Windsor
Although it won't be all bad news, both Peterborough and Sudbury are expected to record lower gas prices on the first day of 2023. If the predictions are accurate, these cities, which typically have very different gas prices, with Peterborough being one of the cheapest and Sudbury the most expensive, may offer rates of 138.9 and 139.9 cents per litre, respectively.
Constant fluctuations can make gas prices tricky to predict. However, the latest data by the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) does appear to support Gas Wizard's projections, with Toronto currently offering an average of 144.3 cents per litre and Peterborough sitting at 139.6 cents per litre.
Still, savings-conscious drivers will want to double-check CAA's database on Sunday to ensure they are getting the most up-to-date and accurate data.
Overall, early 2023 is expected to fare better than the start of 2022 in terms of gas prices, which could be attributed to the province's recent legislative action.
The government announced on November 13 that it would be extending its gas and fuel tax rate reductions until December 31, 2023, which will help the average household save $195 per year.
