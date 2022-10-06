Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop In One City Tomorrow & Here's The Best Place To Fill Up
These spots will be cheapest at the pumps 👇.
Ontario gas prices are set to go down again this Friday, but it'll only be in one city. The rest of the province will be left twiddling their thumbs in pricey limbo.
According to the latest predictions by Gas Wizard, London will be the sole city to record change on Friday. As a result, the region is set to see a decrease of 1 cent, bringing its totals down to 167.9 cents per litre.
The city's lucky break won't make it the cheapest in the province though. Peterborough, which currently sits at 165.9 cents per litre, is likely to continue being Ontario's most affordable place for gas.
Peterborough usually records much cheaper gas than the rest of the province. However, this week's spike served as something of an equalizer for the province's energy markets.
Oshawa and Cornwall remain tied for second cheapest, currently offering their residents 166.9 cents per litre.
The only true outliers left are Greater Sudbury and Thunder Bay. The northern cities, notorious for offering annoyingly high gas prices, are set to offer their residents 178.6 and 196.9 cents per litre ahead of the weekend. Yikes!
Pump prices shot up by 6 cents on Thursday, solidifying a total of 168.9 cents per litre for cities such as Toronto, Waterloo, Hamilton, Windsor, and Kingston.
Gas analyst Dan McTeague told Narcity on Tuesday that this week's gas hikes were linked to a recent move by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
"OPEC proposing to cut oil production finally has energy traders realizing $78 a barrel oil isn't sustainable," he said.
Drivers looking to avoid paying the most for gas in the face of these steadily rising rates should try commuting or carpooling until the weekend for their best chance to fuel up for cheap.