Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & These Spots Will Be Even Cheaper Than The Rest
Patience is a virtue.
Good news, drivers! Ontario gas prices are set to drop on Wednesday, and a few places are in for some serious savings.
Gas analyst Dan McTeague predicted in a tweet that pumps would fall by 3 cents on Wednesday, bringing the average price down to 147.9 cents per litre for cities like Toronto, Ottawa and Windsor.
\u201c\u26fd\ufe0f Price \ud83d\udea8: Spooked energy markets means #GasPrices to fall 3 cts a litre to 147.9 cts/l for #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #Kitchener #Barrie #LdnOnt #Hamilton #Niagara #Windsor #Kingston & most of S #Ont\n#Montreal falls same to 163.9\n#Vancouver down to 178.9\nhttps://t.co/O1gQlGIZM4\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1675165297
McTeague, who previously told Narcity that motorists could pay as much as $2 a litre in 2023, claimed the dip resulted from "spooked energy markets."
If the predictions hold, Peterborough, which often offers the province's cheapest gas, could allow its residents to fuel up for as low as 145.9 cents per litre, according to Gas Wizard.
And it's not the only city set to sling savings.
London and Barrie could also offer drivers a slight deal, with stations expected to offer 146.9 cents per litre.
Other notable standouts include Thunder Bay and Sudbury, which will likely be pricier than the rest of the province by midweek, offering 156.9 and 152.6 cents per litre, respectively.
McTeague told Narcity that Thunder Bay's fuel prices varies from the rest of the province because its supply comes from Winnipeg.
"The prices can go up or down, regardless of what happens to the rest of Ontario," he said.
On Tuesday, The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) listed Ontario's average gas price at 148.9 cents per litre, citing a two-day downward trend.
The change has the province down from the 150.7 cents per litre average it offered last week, but up from the 143.2 cents per litre it had recorded in December.
