Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Climb Up Tomorrow & The Cheapest Cities Could Be Hit Hard
So long savings.
2023 has so far seen Ontario gas prices sit well below the $2 a litre peaks that made last year such a costly one for drivers. However, recent predictions hint that the province could be embarking on another upward trend that would make gas at stations much less affordable.
According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, most of the province will see its pumps rise by 2 cents on Thursday before leaping up by another 4 cents on Friday, leaving averages around 146.9 cents per litre for cities such as Toronto, St. Catharines, Ottawa, and Windsor.
\u201cAnd just like that \n\n\u26fd\ufe0f Price \ud83d\udea8: After rising 2 cents Thursday, #GasPrices to rise 4 cts/l Friday to 146.9 for #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #Kitchener #Hamilton #LdnOnt #Barrie #Niagara #Windsor #Kingston & most of #Ont \n#Montreal sees similar rise to 162.9\nhttps://t.co/O1gQlGIrWw\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1673478711
McTeague reported in November that the province would see its gas prices start to rise during the second week of January, estimating that costs would shoot up by as much as 10 cents by the month's end.
As if that wasn't gloomy enough, Gas Wizard, a database based on McTeague's predictions, also revealed that Peterborough, a city that often records Ontario's cheapest gas rates, is set to see an 8-cent increase on Friday.
If predictions hold, the city will shoot up to an average of 139.9 cents per litre, according to Gas Wizard. Not unaffordable, but hardly a good sign for a city that was sitting at an average of 123.6 cents per litre last month.
Cornwall, another usually affordable city when it comes to gas, is also set to see its prices rise. A 5-cent spike will leave its average of 145.9 cents per litre.
The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) has gas price averages like Toronto and Windsor sitting slightly lower than Gas Wizard's estimates, meaning residents could see gas prices end up cheaper than predicted, even if they do see an uptick.
Still, both databases have seen an upward trend this week, so drivers should be prepared to pay more at the station on Friday. Anyone looking to get the most accurate info on gas should check CAA's website on the day.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.