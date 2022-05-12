Costco Is Hiring All Across Ontario & They Have Some Pretty Sweet Benefits
You can score up to $2,500 in scholarships for tuition per year!
If you're in the market for a job, you may want to consider Costco as your next employer and not just for the free samples.
Costco is hiring across Ontario, and along with a wide variety of positions, employment with the company comes with some pretty sweet benefits, especially if you're a student or have children in university or college.
Costco offers scholarships for tuition and fees up to $2,500 per year for employees in university or college or for those with children who are in school, based on their academic performance. So your employer could help you or your kids with those pricey books.
Costco also offers a competitive benefits package for eligible employees with health care, dental care, disability and more.
Additionally, all employees are offered an employee and family assistance program on their first day of work where they can access counsellors to help resolve personal or professional matters.
In case your interest is piqued and you're ready to join the Costco fam here are 6 positions you can apply for.
Electronics/Majors Sales Assistant
Job: Electronics/Majors Sales Assistant
Location: Several locations across Ontario.
Who Should Apply: If you're looking to make some sales in electronics, jewellery and major appliances, you may want to brush that resume up. All that's required of candidates is a high school diploma or a GED.
Baker
Job: Baker
Location: Several locations across Ontario.
Who Should Apply: If you are a lover of sweets with a passion for baking, this job might be right up your alley. All you'll need is a high school diploma or your GED, food safety certification – level 1 and some previous experience as a baker.
Photo Lab assistant
Costco.
Job: Photo Lab Assistant
Location: Several locations across Ontario.
Who Should Apply: If you're a whiz with photography and like the idea of taking ID pictures for a living, this could be your next job. To be considered for the position, you'll need your high school diploma or GED, and any experience with developing photos and photography will give you a leg up on other candidates.
Pharmacist
Costco pharmacy.
Job: Pharmacist
Location: Several locations across Ontario.
Who Should Apply: If you have a Bachelor of Science or a Doctorate of Pharmacy and are a licensed pharmacist in Ontario, you could be Costco's latest and greatest employee.
Cake Decorator
Costco bakery.
Job: Cake Decorator.
Location: Several locations across Ontario.
Who Should Apply: Are you a master at frosting cakes and decorating them to perfection? If so, you'll just need a high school diploma or your GED, your food safety certification - level 1, and preferably some experience under your belt.
Payroll Clerk
Job: Payroll Clerk
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: Anyone with some strong math and computer skills with a High School Diploma or GED could be a fit for this role.