Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Go Up Tomorrow But This Spot Is Getting Cheaper
Only one city could record a decrease.
Ontario gas prices are set to record a widespread increase on Saturday. Still, while most drivers should fill up their tanks sooner rather than later, residents of this one city will want to hold off.
According to Gas Wizard, most cities will see their stations rise by 2 cents at the start of the weekend, bringing gas prices up to 142.9 cents per litre for places like Toronto, Windsor and Ottawa.
However, the site, which bases its predictions on energy trends, estimates that Peterborough will record a one-cent decrease on Saturday, bringing its totals down to 138.9 cents per litre.
All told, the anomaly isn't that strange, as the city often records some of the cheapest gas in Ontario. Although that won't make the savings any less appealing to motorists passing through the area.
The only other notable outlier in terms of affordability will be the city of Cornwall, which Gas Wizard predicts will remain unchanged on Saturday, leaving its stations offering 140.9 cents per litre.
On the more gloomy side of things, Greater Sudbury, often one of the more pricer places for gas, is predicted to record an 11-cent increase on Saturday, bringing totals up to 149.9 cents per litre.
Thunder Bay, another notoriously expensive spot for energy, isn't set to record any change. However, considering its totals will be left at 154.9 cents per litre, it's unlikely that residents will be celebrating.
While it's crucial to note that Gas Wizard's price estimates are not always precise, data supplied by the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) seems to support its Saturday predictions.