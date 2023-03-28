Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Tomorrow & Only These 2 Spots Are Safe
The data is a mixed bag.⛽
Ontario gas prices have yet to reach the disastrous heights faced in the spring of 2022. Still, an incoming uptick could have drivers paying more than they'd like by mid-week.
Gas analyst Dan McTeague tweeted on Tuesday that the price of gas could increase by 2 cents to 147.9 cents a litre for cities such as Toronto, Hamilton, Ottawa and Windsor.
On the bright side, Gas Wizard predicts that Peterborough and Greater Sudbury, currently the cheapest areas for fuel in the province, will dodge the increase leaving their totals 139.6 and 141.6 cents per litre, respectively.
However, it's worth noting that, unlike McTeague's predictions, the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) has Ontario's average of 142.6 cents per litre as of Tuesday and the province on a two-day downward trend overall.
The CAA also provides gas price averages for cities such as Toronto, at 143.8, Hamilton, at 137.2, and Windsor, at 142.5, which are significantly lower than those provided by Gas Wizard.
Although there are differences between the two databases, this doesn't necessarily mean that McTeague's predictions won't come true. Instead, it just suggests that motorists might end up paying less than the anticipated 147.9 cents per litre, despite the expected increase.
The good news is that drivers will almost certainly be paying far less than the average of 174.4 cents per litre that they were paying at this time last year.
Overall, the latest news from the energy markets is mostly positive, especially compared to the $2 a litre territory Ontario was slowly creeping towards in 2022.
