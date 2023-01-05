Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Again Tomorrow But These Spots Could Get Pricier
These places are getting the short end of the stick.
As this week's downward trend continues, those looking to save on Ontario gas prices should hold off on fuelling up until Friday.
According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, Friday will see pumps drop by 5 cents bringing averages down to 140.9 cents per litre for several cities, including Toronto, Ottawa, St. Catharines and Windsor.
\u201c\u26fd\ufe0f Price \ud83d\udea8: after falling 4 cts/l Thursday, #GasPrices to drop 5 cents/l Friday to 140.9 cts/l for #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #Hamilton #LdnOnt #Barrie #Kitchener #Niagara #Windsor #Kingston and most of S #Ont \n#Montreal to see the same dip to 156.9 by Friday \nhttps://t.co/O1gQlGIrWw\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1672882209
The announcement follows McTeague's previous estimation that gas would drop by 4 cents on Thursday, a prediction that has proved accurate for most areas.
The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) has Ontario's average gas price slated at 145.0 cents per litre on Thursday after a two-day downward trend. So, forecasts are certainly looking good for drivers.
As per usual, motorists will find the most notable savings in Peterborough, which could offer 133.9 cents per litre on Friday if predictions hold.
Those living in northern parts of the province will be less fortunate, with Greater Sudbury and Thunder Bay on track to record upticks, with the former shooting up by 9 cents to 147.9 cents per litre.
Drivers looking to save the most on gas should take advantage of this trend, as McTeague recently told Narcity that stations could see the price of gas rise quickly this season. The analyst argued that the approaching shift could force residents to pay as much as $2 a litre at the pumps again before spring.
Overall, things are looking advantageous for motorists trying to put some weight back on their wallets in the aftermath of the holidays this week. However, anyone looking to obtain the latest gas price data on fuel-up days should visit CAA's database to ensure predictions hold.
