Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & These Spots Will Keep Your Wallet Happy
It's looking like a good day to fuel up.
Ontario gas prices are set to drop by a decent margin on Thursday, allowing provincial drivers to save a little money this week. This is great news for anyone whose wallet is feeling lighter after the holiday season.
According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, gas prices will fall by 4 cents on Thursday, leaving pumps in cities including Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor, Kitchener and St. Catharines offering an average of 145.9 cents per litre.
\u201c\u26fd\ufe0f Price \ud83d\udea8: #GasPrices to fall 4 cts/l Thursday to 145.9 while Diesel dips 12 cents. Drops affect most of Ontario including #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #Kitchener #Hamilton #LdnOnt #Barrie #Niagara #Windsor #Kingston and even #Mtl \nhttps://t.co/O1gQlGIrWw\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1672807154
McTeague also noted that diesel prices could drop by as much as 13 cents, leaving most Ontario regions offering 197.9 cents per litre.
Per the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA), Ontario's average gas price is at 146.5 cents per litre on Wednesday, with most cities floating between 145.0 and 148.0 cents per litre.
If predictions hold, cities like Windsor, which according to CAA, is already offering an average of 145.5 cents at its gas stations, could stand to have even cheaper rates on Thursday.
Drivers fuelling up in Peterborough have the best chance of scoring discounted gas. The city is expected to record a dip of 2 cents, bringing its average down to a comparatively blissful 136.9 cents per litre.
Unlike previous gas trends, this one won't give residents living up north the short end of the stick. For example, Greater Sudbury, located four hours north of Toronto, is slated to offer 138.9 cents per litre following a 1-cent drop on Thursday.
Although, it's worth noting that CAA currently has the area offering an average of 141.3 cents per litre. So, prices may vary.
Motorists looking to find savings should always check CAA's database on the day of travel to ensure they're getting the most up-to-date pricing info.
