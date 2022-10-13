Canada's Gas Prices Are Dropping In Some Spots This Week & Here's Who Should Fill Up ASAP
There's some good news ahead!
After a week of highs, it looks like gas prices in Canada are finally set to drop in some parts of the country.
According to gas price analyst Dan McTeague, several big cities are seeing costs cool down at the pumps recently and in the coming days.
This change will particularly be felt in one province, which was recently seeing the all-time highest gas price in North America.
Where are gas prices the highest?
In B.C., prices were spiking last week. This is mainly due to the shutdown of a major refinery in Washington state, leading to a reduced supply in the province.
But it looks like the prices in that province are finally cooling down.
According to Gas Wizard, prices in parts of B.C. are finally dropping back below $2 per litre this week.
In Vancouver, the prices are estimated to dip to 189.9 cents per litre on Friday, October 14. It's a huge improvement from the record-setting 242.7-cent price tag reported by CAA just a week ago.
Victoria is also set to see things cool off at the pumps, with costs doing to 189.9 cents per litre on Friday, as compared to 239.9 cents per litre just a few days earlier.
Meanwhile, prices also fell in Ontario on Thursday — albeit not as dramatically — bringing the provincial average down roughly 2 cents to 163.9 cents per litre.
Big cities in Ontario that saw a slight drop in prices included Toronto, Hamilton, Niagara, Guelph and Ottawa.
How much does gas cost in Canada?
As of Thursday, October 13, the national average is 174.3 cents per litre, according to CAA. This is a marginal increase from yesterday's average of 174.1 cents per litre, but still lower than last week's peak at 177.7.
However, it looks like prices in most provinces will remain unchanged in the coming days.
The estimated prices for October 14 look like around 162.9 in Toronto, 178.9 cents per litre in Montreal, 172.9 in Calgary, 169.9 in Edmonton, 163.2 in Halifax, 182.0 in St. John's, 185.9 in Saskatoon and 185.9 in Winnipeg, according to Gas Wizard.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.