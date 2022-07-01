Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Even More Tomorrow & Keep Your Long Weekend Plans Rolling
Ontario's gas tax cut finally kicks in!
Some good news, drivers! Ontario gas prices are expected to drop on Saturday, so you might just be able to breathe a sigh of relief at the pumps this Canada Day long weekend.
After gas hovered above $2 at the start of summer, prices in many Ontario cities are expected to finally dip below 190 cents per litre. Dan McTeague, gas price analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, shared that fuel is expected to drop another 6 cents after already having dropped 11 cents in many places throughout the province.
That could mean that you're paying around 187.9 per litre on Saturday if you live in Ontario, especially if you live in the Toronto or Ottawa areas.
\u201cNEWS YOU CAN USE\n\n\u26fd\ufe0f Price \ud83d\udea8: After falling 11 cents Friday, #GasPrices to FALL 6 CENTS to 187.9 Saturday for #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #HamOnt #LdnOnt #Barrie #Windsor #Kitchener #Niagara #Kingston & most of southern #Ontario \n\n#Montreal will FALL to 202.9 \n\nhttps://t.co/O1gQlGIrWw\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1656623743
In Barrie and London Peterborough, Gas Wizard predicts you could see gas going for a cent cheaper at 186.9 cents a litre, with Peterborough being just a bit cheaper at 186.6 cents per litre. But if you live in Kingston, you could see slightly more steep numbers that are expected to jump by 7 cents, at 193.9 per litre.
Estimates for Sudbury are high too, with an anticipated 13 cent hike to 199.9 cents per litre. And if you're in Thunder Bay this weekend you'll see prices over the dreaded $2 mark, at 203.9 cents a litre. Ouch.
McTeague noted on Twitter that Canada is feeling market changes experienced in the U.S. And on top of those changes, McTeague said Ontario Premier Doug Ford's 5.7 cent per litre gas tax cut, introduced on Canada Day, is also cooling down prices.
On June 30, Ford announced that the gas and fuel tax will work to slash prices for the remainder of the year.
According to the premier, the provincial gas tax will cut prices down by 40%, which could mean hitting the pumps in the coming weeks will be easier on the wallet.