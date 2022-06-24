Toronto's Pride Parade Is Back This Weekend After 2 Years & Here's What You Need To Know
Rallies and marches start tonight!🌈
After two long years, Toronto's Pride Parade is finally coming back for in-person celebrations.
While the whole month has been filled with various 2SLGBTQIA+ parties, drag shows, and community events, the celebrations will cap off this weekend with the festival, marches, and, of course, the Pride parade.
All weekend long there will be the iconic StreetFair that'll take over the Church-Wellesley Village, and there will be so many things to check out and do here. From shopping at different vendors to catching live performances on stage, the Festival calendar is packed with a bit of something for everyone.
The Pride Toronto festival map.Pride Toronto
On Sunday, June 26, the Pride parade will hit the streets starting at 2 p.m., where it will kick off at Bloor Street and Church Street, make its way down Yonge Street and end at Yonge Dundas Square.
While the big parade is on Sunday, there are other marches Torontonians can watch out for like the Trans Pride Rally and March that sets out on Friday night, and the Dyke Rally and March that will walk the streets on Saturday afternoon.
What streets will be closed this weekend?
With all of the festivities this weekend, there will of course be some road closures to be mindful of if you're planning to drop by.
The StreetFair will close Church Street from Dundas Street East to Hayden Street down from Friday at 10 a.m. to 7 a.m. on June 27, according to the City of Toronto.
For both the Trans Pride March and Dyke March, Church Street from Bloor Street East to Hayden Street, Bloor Street East from Church Street to Yonge Street, Yonge Street from Bloor Street to Carlton Street and Carlton Street from Yonge Street to Jarvis Street will be closed off. These roads will be shut down from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on June 24, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 25.
For the Pride Parade road closures will start on June 26 at noon until 6 p.m., where Bloor Street East from Yonge Street to Ted Rogers Way, Dundas Street East from Yonge Street to Church Street, and Victoria Street from Dundas Street East to Shuter Street will be totally closed down.
The TD Toronto Jazz Festival is happening this weekend, so coupled with the construction that's happening in the 6ix as well, Torontonians may want to head over to the City's website to see the complete list of what streets will be closed.
Pride Toronto
Price: Free
When: Friday, June 24 to Sunday, June 26, 2022
Address: Festival Grounds are at Church St. and Wellesley St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can celebrate the 2SLGBTIA+ community by checking out all of the events at the StreetFair, or watching one of the marches and Parade that are happening this weekend.
Accessibility: There is an Accessibility Services Hub at the Pride Toronto Street Fair. Here you can ask where the mobility aid friendly washrooms are, which events have ASL interpreters and ask any other questions that you may have about accessibility at the festival. Guests can find the hub in front of Paul Kane Parkette.