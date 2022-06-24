This Aesop Location In Toronto Is Offering Free Books By Queer Authors
The "Queer Library" is on until June 26!
Take care of your love for literature on a budget this weekend at this skincare brand's "Queer Library" in Toronto.
Aesop's Queen Street West location in Toronto is offering "visitors the opportunity to select a complimentary book" by an LGTBQIA2S+ writer as part of their Aesop Queer Library program, according to an Instagram post.
@frizztina now if only i’d get off tiktok and read 😩 #toronto#torontolife#torontotiktok#torontopride#torontopride2022#torontolgbtq#pride#pridemonth#happypride#aesop @Glad Day Bookshop ♬ I Know A Place - MUNA
The brand's usual skincare stock will be cleared from the shelves from June 20 to June 26 and replaced with books from authors like "Vivek Shraya, Alok Vaid-Menon, Paul Tran, Isaac Fitzsimons and Meredith Talusan."
The Aesop Queer Library was "Founded on a belief in the transformative power of queer storytelling—its ability to broaden minds, embolden individuals and unite the community and its allies," according to the brand's website.
The free books in the library are bought from Queer bookstores "BookWoman in Austin and Glad Day in Toronto," with additional books donated from Penguin Random House.
The chosen books showcase a variety of impactful stories with a focus on voices that "explore the BIPOC trans experience, including writers belonging to the two-spirit (or 2S) community."
The program also runs in cities like New York and Los Angeles and hosts an impressive selection of titles.
So If you're looking to expand your summer reading list just in time for pride month, you can head on down to 880 Queen St. W., Toronto, for a complimentary book.
Aesop Queer Library
Price: Free
When: June 20 to June 26, 2022
Address: 880 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need to Go: To get a free book and expand your literary mind!