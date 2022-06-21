7 Spots You Have To Hit Up During Toronto's Pride Festival
Plus, adidas is giving you the chance to win 2 VIP Pride passes.
Between exciting drag shows and parades, there are so many fun ways to celebrate Pride this month.
One of the biggest spectacles in Toronto is the Pride Festival Weekend Parade (which is working to be more sustainable this year, so that’s cool), but there are tons of other local spots and events to check out all month long. From Queer bookstores to a wellness zone, it's the perfect time to get out and celebrate.
Get ready to strut the streets and have a blast.

So whether your vibe is dancing the night away, chilling out to the max or a mixture of both, here are seven events and spots to check out this month.
Relax At The adidas Wellness Zone
Price: Free
Address: Alexander St. and Church St., Toronto, ON
When: June 24 (from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.) and June 25 to 26 (from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.)
Why You Need To Go: With so many events to attend, you’ll want to schedule at least a few breaks for a bit of rest. In the interest of self-care, you can wind down from the exhilaration of the busy weekend, rehydrate and recharge at the adidas wellness zone.
Mingle in a low-key atmosphere with refreshments, product giveaways, a sports zone and a few surprise guests.

Catch A Show At Buddies In Bad Times Theatre
Price: Free-$50
Address: 12 Alexander St., Toronto, ON
When: Performance times vary
Why You Need To Go: The performances at this unique theatre bar are headlined by talented artists, dancers and musicians. For Pride, they're hosting everything from a gay ole opry show to comedy sketches throughout the month.
Pick Up Some Reading Material At Glad Day Bookshop
Price: Free
Address: 499 Church St., Toronto, ON
When: Monday through Thursday (from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Friday and Saturday (from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.), Sunday (from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m).
Why You Need To Go: This cozy spot is the first Canadian bookstore focusing on Queer literature, and it’s the oldest Queer bookstore in the world. They have a huge collection of literature for your perusal, and they even host drag brunches every Sunday.
Dance The Night Away On The Toronto Islands
Price: $24–$33.90
Address: Gibraltar Point, Toronto Island, Toronto, ON
When: June 19 (from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.)
Why You Need To Go: Get down to the beat of DJ mixes and performances while the sun sets over the Toronto skyline at this afternoon party. With shuttles included, tasty jerk chicken being served and drinks on hand, there's no better way to spend a Sunday.
Cozy Up For An Outdoor Movie At Fort York
Price: Free/pay what you can
Address: 250 Fort York Blvd., Toronto, ON
When: June 23-28, 2022
Why You Need To Go: Grab your besties, your blankets and some popcorn to catch one of the five flicks screening at this open-air cinema. You can watch Queer classics like But I'm A Cheerleader and Hedwig and the Angry Inch under the stars in the company of your nearest and dearest.
Stretch It Out In Eglington Park
Price: $10
Address: 200 Eglinton Ave. W., Toronto, ON
When: Every Saturday in June at 9:30 a.m.
Why You Need To Go: Take in the crisp morning air and stretch those muscles after a night of partying with this outdoor yoga class. It's a refreshing way to connect with the community.
Pop Into A Spooky Queer Literary Horror Event
Price: Free
Address: 930 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
When: July 3 at 3 p.m.
Why You Need To Go: Horror fans, this one's for you: Join a group of writers and editors for an evening of eerie reading and discussion on Queer literary horror. The snug bookstore also has a cafe inside, so you can get your caffeine fix (since you'll be too scared to sleep).
Whatever you get up to this month, stay safe, have fun and celebrate all the amazing things that Pride represents to you and the community.
Whatever you get up to this month, stay safe, have fun and celebrate all the amazing things that Pride represents to you and the community.

