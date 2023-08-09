LeBron James & Other NBA Stars Had Dinner At Kissa In Toronto & Here's What They Ordered
They were living it up in the 6ix!
What would you do if you saw LeBron James on King Street West? Probably freak the heck out. But what if you saw him with a bunch of NBA stars, including Canadian Tristan Thompson?
LeBron was in Toronto last week during Caribana and he brought a famous crew with him for a night out on King West, where they all had dinner at one of Toronto's newest restaurants and lived it up to the fullest.
LeBron and his famous friends spent last Friday at Kissa Toronto, a Japanese-inspired, vinyl-only listening lounge, where they ordered a bunch of fancy food and had an absolute blast, according to the restaurant itself.
Guests included Ontario-born Tristan Thompson of the L.A. Lakers, now-former Toronto Raptor Fred VanVleet and Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.
Maverick Carter, LeBron's friend and business partner, was also there, along with sports agent Rich Paul, although Paul didn't have his girlfriend Adele with him. Rapper Jadakiss was also part of the party, Kissa says.
The stars were caught on video dancing around a table and looking like they were having a great time.
But what do celebrities order during a night out at a Toronto restaurant?
Kissa shared details about what the stars chose from the menu, and some of their choices were shockingly straightforward. For example, can you imagine LeBron James munching on some shrimp tempura? Because that was just one of the many things his party ordered.
Other food items included Binchotan grilled Toro, which was a specialty item made just for LeBron, Wagyu Sando, Tokyo wings, A5 Japanese Wagyu strip, Yakitori chicken skewers, Shokupan French Toast and Yuzu Cheesecake.
LeBron James was spotted all around Toronto last week, and he was pretty hard to miss at 6-foot-9.
Some think he was in the 6ix to attend Toronto's Carribean Festival, which took place from Thursday, August 3 to Monday, August 7.
@livesydney
Lebron James in Yorkville Toronto, Thursday 3rd Aug. #lebron #lebronjames #basketball🏀 #nba #nbalegends
He was spotted on August 3 at One Restaurant in Yorkville too. He was sitting on the patio with some friends and looked super happy.
Crowds took notice of the NBA star and stared at him while he ate, which looked pretty awkward and uncomfortable, but James did pose in a few pictures, so it seems he wasn't too bothered by it.
The NBA star was also seen at the Brent Faiyaz show in Toronto on August 4. One video shows him and Draymond Green with drinks in their hands, dancing around at the concert.
We can safely say that the weekend was eventful for the NBA stars and keep your eyes peeled for more Toronto celebrity sightings.
TIFF is coming up, so you never know who you might bump into on your way to work in the next few weeks.