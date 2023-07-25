LeBron James' Son Bronny Had A Cardiac Arrest At Practice & His Family Shared A Hopeful Update
He's only 18 years old.
NBA superstar LeBron James’ eldest son, Bronny James, is in stable condition after a scary moment at practice with his college basketball team on Monday, when he collapsed on the court.
Bronny, 18, was working out with his University of Southern California Trojans team on Monday when the incident occurred and he was taken to hospital.
The James family confirmed the incident and shared a hopeful update in a statement to The Athletic on Tuesday afternoon.
“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” they told the outlet. The James family says medical staff treated Bronny and took him to hospital.
“He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU,” they said.
The family asked for privacy and offered their public gratitude and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff “for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”
Bronny James is considered an excellent basketball prospect who could follow his father into the NBA at some point in the future. His real name is LeBron James Jr., but he’s taken the nickname “Bronny” to make it easier to distinguish him from his dad.
LeBron and his wife Savannah James have three children together: Bronny, 18, Bryce Maximus, 16, and daughter Zhuri Nova, 8.
The James boys both play basketball while Zhuri has her own YouTube channel.
It's unclear what underlying condition Bronny might have that could've caused the cardiac arrest.
It's extremely rare but not unheard of for a young athlete to collapse during play. Last year, for instance, NFL player Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed suddenly during a game with his Buffalo Bills. He spent about a week in hospital before he was released. He was cleared to resume playing football four months after the incident.
Hamlin shared his concerns for Bronny in a tweet on Tuesday, offering "prayers to Bronny & The James family as well."
"Here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process," he wrote.
He later added that he supports the idea of installing defibrillators at every practice facility in sports.
"We been on that mission," he wrote.