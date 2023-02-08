Drake Just Low-Key Roasted LeBron James For Breaking An NBA Record & The Video Is So Cheesy
He went all out.
Drake knows how to deliver a roast, and I'm not talking about Sunday dinner in the Bridle Path. In 2015, he ended Meek Mills's career with a single diss track, and in 2023, he came for LeBron James.
Drizzy took a light-hearted jab at the Lakers legend while appearing in a TNT video on Wednesday. And, boy, was it ever a cheese fest.
"LeBron, what a legendary night in NBA history. You're breaking the all-time scoring record and to honour that I had to come back to the place that it all started. Akron, Ohio."
\u201cDrake's message to LeBron after he broke the all-time scoring record \ud83d\ude02 @Drake\u201d— NBA on TNT (@NBA on TNT) 1675834905
The network released the video after LeBron broke the NBA record for most points scored. But, instead of congratulating the athlete like a regular person, Drake low-key roasts him.
During his skit, the rapper pretends to visit LeBron's hometown before accidentally revealing himself to be in a Miami nightclub.
"I lied to you. I'm actually still at the club in Miami, but definitely, all the girls say congrats, right, girls? Congrats," Drizzy shrugs.
Despite the jest, there's no actual beef between the two superstars. Drake shared photos of him with LeBron over the years on his Instagram story on Wednesday, and they go way back by the looks of it.
The Raptors ambassador also left the NBA icon a heartfelt message that once unabbreviated reads:
"Congratulation, my brother. They'll probably have something new to say tomorrow, but for now, enjoy the praise, which is like silence to us."
The Toronto artist was far from the only celebrity to record a message for LeBron, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Rihanna, and Kendrick Lamar also made cameos. However, no one went all out like Drake.
\u201c"This is one of the greatest accomplishments in sports history."\n\nSome of the best to ever do it congratulate @KingJames \ud83d\udc4f\u201d— NBA on TNT (@NBA on TNT) 1675833066
As for how LeBron feels about breaking the record? Relishing would be a good descriptor.
"I'm gonna take myself against anybody that's ever played this game. I always feel like I'm the best to ever play this game," the GOAT told Shaq in a post-game interview.