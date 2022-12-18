Drake Bet $1M On Argentina Winning The FIFA World Cup But He Won't Take Home The Prize
Fans are so confused! 😳
Drake may have successfully bet on Argentina in the FIFA World Cup, but he won't be taking home his $2.75 million prize.
The rapper staked $1 million on Argentina winning the World Cup with 2.75 odds leaving him with an estimated payout of $2.75 million.
Drake posted his bet to Instagram on December 17 through the betting website Stake.
Argentina took home the World Cup against France 4 to 3 over penalties on December 18, but the victory wasn't clean-cut enough to declare a winner in the Stake bet.
Stake released a tweet at 12:05 p.m. on December 18 and said since both teams were unable to separate in regulation time there will be "no winners" in the bet.
\u201c@Drake Unfortunately both teams have been unable to be separated in regulation time so we have no winners for this competition \ud83d\ude41\u201d— Stake.com (@Stake.com) 1671377988
Some fans have been bewildered by the news and were arguing whether or not Drake had won the bet after several conflicting results were posted to Twitter.
Pop Crave reported that Drake lost the $1M bet due to Kylian Mbappé's goal before the penalty shoot-out.
\u201cDrake lost his $1M #FIFAWorldCup bet due to Kylian Mbapp\u00e9\u2019s last-minute goal before the penalty shootout.\u201d— Pop Crave (@Pop Crave) 1671387084
However, screenshots of a now-deleted tweet posted to Twitter show Pop Base reported that Drake had won the bet.
RapTV also reported that Drake had won the bet in a tweet, but fans quickly called them out in the comments.
\u201c@Rap He lost\ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02 Delete this\n\nHe took Argentina to win, that implies in regular time. He would\u2019ve needed to take Argentina in a 2-way bet or to \u201craise the trophy\u201d\u201d— RapTV (@RapTV) 1671386775
"He lost. Delete this. He took Argentina to win, that implies in regular time. He would've needed to take Argentina in a 2-way bet or to "raise the trophy" replied one fan.
Although one fan argued that drake had won, tweeting "Bros read and understand…he didn’t say Argentina will win the match He said Argentina is winning the trophy so he won."
Despite the semantics of the bet, it seems there are no winners, given Stake's statement.
If France had won in time, Drake would have been out a cool million, although if we're being honest, it wouldn't have put too much of a dent in his savings, considering the star's net worth is $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.