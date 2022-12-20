TikTokers Spotted A Topless Woman In The World Cup Crowd & BBC Put It On Live TV
She was a big fan of Argentina!
There was a lot of excitement happening at the World Cup final on Sunday when Argentina beat France in a penalty shootout to take home the golden trophy.
While fans were going wild in the stadium, one woman celebrated the big win by taking off her shirt and jumping around in the front row — a move that might have led to major trouble for her in the nation of Qatar.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Many TikTokers — including one whose name is David Chivers — posted a video of a BBC broadcast from Sunday's final game, and the footage clearly shows the topless woman in the crowd as the camera pans across the stadium.
The Daily Mail reports the video was filmed after Argentina's Gonzalo Montiel's penalty kick in the game.
Many people who saw the broadcast may have been wondering what ended up happening to the women after the game.
Sportbible.com reports the woman, who had a fellow topless friend with her at the stadium, was not punished by local authorities.
The woman has identified herself as Noe and has updated her followers on Instagram since the topless incident with videos from the World Cup celebrations.
The photos show Noe and her friend topless in the crowd, although they do appear to have paint or some kind of tape covering their nipples.
She also posted several Instagram stories on Monday showing media clippings of the incident and added laughing emojis.
Outkick reports that authorities did not arrest the two topless women even "after they flashed fans outside the stadium."
That's a lucky turn for the women, who risked some pretty big consequences in the conservative country.
In Qatar, women are expected to dress modestly, and are advised against wearing revealing outfits, including tight clothing and anything that shows cleavage.
Women who are not Qatari are not required to abide by the same rules as Qatari women, however, tourists must still keep various body parts covered.
On its website, Qatari Tourism says, "Attitudes towards dressing in Qatar are relaxed, but visitors (men as well as women) are expected to show respect for local culture by avoiding excessively revealing clothes in public."
"It is generally recommended for men and women to ensure their shoulders and knees are covered."
Other nations have also warned visitors about potential trouble if they don't follow the Qatari rules.
"You should dress modestly when in public," the U.K. government recommends on its travel advice website. "Women must cover their shoulders and avoid wearing short skirts."
This isn't the first time a woman has been called out for what she was wearing (or not wearing) at the global soccer tournament.
A Croatian model, Ivana Knoll, was named the World Cup's "sexiest fan" for what she wore during the games.
Apparently Knoll's photos and wardrobe helped her with her social media following.
"I came here with 570,000 followers, now I have 3.2 million and that does make me smile," she told the Daily Mail.
"It is almost the same number as the population of my country."