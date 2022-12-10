I Lived In Qatar Before The 2022 World Cup & Here Are 11 Things To Know Before You Visit
There are plenty of rules and perks in Qatar!
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
I spent over 15 years living in Qatar, and I'll admit it's pretty stunning to see how the city of Doha has changed for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Now I can watch as the rest of the world gets to know the oil-rich country I once called home.
And while the World Cup does offer the rest of the world a glimpse of what life is like in Doha, take it from me: there's a whole lot more that you can only experience by actually paying Qatar a visit.
Here's what you might not know about living in Qatar, and what makes it so different from life in the United States or Canada.
It's hard to get alcohol or pork in Qatar
Qatar is a Muslim country located in the Middle East, so of course, grabbing a beer, a bottle of wine or bacon isn't as easy as stopping at your local grocery or liquor store.
A few obstacles are in place to make it complicated to get your hands on alcohol or pork, but it's almost impossible to get either if you're a Muslim because these things are haram (forbidden).
Unlike its neighbour Saudi Arabia where alcohol is completely forbidden to all people, Qatar doesn't enforce the same Islamic laws (Sharia law) on visitors. That means only non-Muslims can purchase and consume alcohol, according to the blog Wanderlynds.
So how do you get your hands on beer if you're a non-Muslim? You need a special ID and a permit that you have to apply for, which verifies that you are eligible to purchase alcohol and pork.
These haram products are also not readily available in stores. They can only be purchased at a one-stop shop called the QDC.
The same rules apply when you go to bars and restaurants, usually in four and five-star hotels, where you must present your permit and your national ID or passport upon entry.
Also, if you get caught bringing alcohol into Qatar or drinking in public, except in bars and restaurants, you can face jail time and even the risk of losing your visa sponsor and job.
So if you want to risk it, I suggest you don't.
The work week is from Sunday to Thursday
Qatar and most of the Middle East have a different working week from the rest of the world. This is because of the Islamic calendar, which considers Friday to be a holy day.
On Friday, most Muslims go to the mosque to pray during the day, and because Qatar is a Muslim country, Friday is a day off. That's why the work week runs from Sunday to Thursday instead.
Only a small fraction of Qatar's population is Qatari
Qatar's population is just shy of 3 million people, which is only slightly more than the population of Toronto. That's not a lot of people compared to most countries worldwide.
However, you'd be even more shocked to learn that less than 15% of the population is made up of Qatari locals, according to the World Population Review. The rest are all expatriates living in Qatar for career purposes.
When I went to school, my grade had around 50 students, but only five were Qatari.
Many expats get free housing and education
While living in Qatar, most of my friends, who were expats like me, lived in their houses for free and went to their private schools for free.
This was because the companies their parents worked for covered those costs as fringe benefits to convince them to move to the Middle East from their home countries, reported Globalization-Partners.
Given all the cultural changes people have to adjust to when moving to Qatar, companies like Qatar Airways and Qatar Petroleum would offer such generous benefits, making it harder to turn down a job.
One thing I can tell you for sure: none of my friends' parents paid for rent or their school fees.
PDA is illegal in Qatar
Life is infinitely more complicated for pre-teens going through puberty in Qatar. You can't even hold hands with your middle school girlfriend or boyfriend without the fear of being penalized by the police.
Qatar is still a Muslim country, regardless of how many expats live there, so showing PDA is a big no-no, reports English Jagran.
It's considered unacceptable in Islamic culture, so if you get caught showing a public display of affection, you might have the police called on you, and it can even land you some jail time.
Flipping someone off can land you in jail
No matter how angry you might get at someone, I recommend you bottle up your anger because if you flip someone off, you might end up in jail, according to Dohapedia.
There are three men for every woman
According to the popular local blog Iloveqatar, there are three males for every female in Qatar, so if you're looking to bag a man, you may want to consider Qatar.
Even a TikToker made a video about the number of men vs women in Qatar, and the ratio is three men to every woman
Qatar is extremely safe
Qatar has been ranked as one of the world's safest countries in the world for as long as I can remember, but don't take my word for it. According to the Numbeo Safety Index by country, Qatar is the world's safest country in 2022 with a safety index of 86.22%.
According to the Numbeo Safety Index by city 2022, the capital of Doha is the world's second safest city, right after Abu Dhabi.
There's no tax
@thenextgenbusiness
Replying to @_93hz $100k After Taxes in the Country That's Hosting the World Cup #salary #worldcup #fifa #democrat #republican #taxes #qatar
Qatar doesn't have any income tax and there's no tax on goods and services, so you literally pocket the entirety of your salary.
If you work for a company that covers your rent or your kids' education, then you keep even more of your income.
So if you want to make a bunch of money, I recommend packing your bags and moving to Qatar.
Gas is cheaper than water
Qatar might be one of the only countries where gas is cheaper than a bottle of water, because Qatari land has an abundance of the natural resource.
According to Doha News, Qatar is one of five Gulf countries where this is true.
Many people in Qatar are rich
Qatar is the richest country in the Middle East and has a GDP per capita of $122,789, according to the World Atlas. That means if you're living there, you're likely to have plenty of cash on hand.
It ranks as the world's fourth richest country, and it's thanks to its booming gas-based economy.
And yes, it's richer than the United Arab Emirates.
However, this is only true for those who are either local Qataris, business owners or skilled professionals in high-paying jobs.
Low-income professions, including labourers, housekeepers, drivers, servers, and retail workers, have a very different experience living in Qatar.
Many migrant workers who have helped build Qatar and carry out some of the most integral jobs to make society function are widely mistreated and have very few laws in place to protect them, according to Human Rights Watch.
According to The Guardian, over 6,500 migrant workers have died in Qatar since the country won the bid to host the World Cup, and this figure may even be higher.