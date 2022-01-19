Trending Tags

Qatar 2022 World Cup Ticket Prices Are Absurd & Some People Pay Less For A Month's Rent

Good luck getting your hands on cheap tickets!

Global Staff Writer
Qatar 2022 World Cup Ticket Prices Are Absurd & Some People Pay Less For A Month's Rent
Qatar 2022, @roadto2022en | Instagram

Tickets to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar officially went on sale this week, and they're shaping up to be the most expensive seats of the year — and this is an Olympic year.

Tickets to the final are reportedly going for as much as US$1,600, equivalent to almost CA$2,000, which is enough to pay some people's rent.

The steep prices are 46% more expensive than the tickets sold in the last World Cup hosted in Russia, which were going for about CA$1,400, according to Sky News.

However, the cheapest tickets on sale for international attendees — CA $85 — also happen to be the most affordable seats since Germany hosted the tournament in 2006.

Meanwhile, the cheapest tickets available to Qatari residents are approximately $14, which is the cheapest they've been in over 50 years.

The World Cup final is scheduled for December 18 and that's the most expensive ticket on the list.

Avid fans also have the option to buy bundles of tickets to watch their favourite teams play and follow them throughout the competition, reported CNN.

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said, "It will be a festival of football that will see fans experience the rich culture and history of the region through the platform of football at top-class stadiums," FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said.

"We look forward to bringing people from different cultures together to live football at the FIFA World Cup."

The ticket sales are a big step toward the very first FIFA World Cup ever to be hosted in the Middle East.

Not only is it the first World Cup to be hosted in the Arab world, but it's also going to be the first to break the tradition of happening in the summer.

Given the extremely hot climate in Qatar, FIFA decided it would be best for the tournament to be held in the winter for the sake of the players and attendees.

FIFA has received severe backlash in recent years for awarding the hosting duties to Qatar, amid controversy around Qatar's treatment of migrant workers and its anti-homosexuality laws.

The CEO of Qatar 2022 has promised that the Arab country will be "tolerant" and "welcoming" to members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The World Cup is the biggest international sports event that you can actually buy tickets to this year, after China announced this week that it will not sell tickets to the public to the Beijing Winter Games.

