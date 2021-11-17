Canada Men's Soccer Team Won A World Cup Qualifier & The Celebrations Were So Canadian (VIDEO)
One player jumped in a snowbank! 🥶
During a FIFA World Cup Qualifier match, the Canadian men's soccer team beat Mexico 2-1 in the freezing cold and the celebrations were so Canadian!
Canada and Mexico faced off in Edmonton on November 16 and dealt with below-zero temperatures along with lots of snow but the conditions didn't stop the Canadian players from having fun.
THE MOST CANADIAN GOAL CELLIE OF ALL TIME \n\n TELUS ch. 980 | http://onesoccer.ca\u00a0pic.twitter.com/M0PgCCrivW— OneSoccer (@OneSoccer)1637120135
Snow had to be cleared off the field before the game but was left along the edges of the pitch and on top of the advertisement boards, and the Canadian players ended up throwing snow in the air in celebration after Cyle Larin opened up the scoring at the end of the first half.
When Larin scored another goal in the second half to put Canada up 2-0, Sam Adekugbe launched himself into a snowbank during the team's celebration!
Even though Mexico managed to get a goal back, Canada held them off to win the game, which takes them to the top in their group and continues their unbeaten streak in the qualifiers.
Before the match, Justin Trudeau stopped by the team's training session and met with the players, including Alphonso Davies.