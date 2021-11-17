Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - Sports

Canada Men's Soccer Team Won A World Cup Qualifier & The Celebrations Were So Canadian (VIDEO)

One player jumped in a snowbank! 🥶

Canada Men's Soccer Team Won A World Cup Qualifier & The Celebrations Were So Canadian (VIDEO)
@canadasoccer | Instagram

During a FIFA World Cup Qualifier match, the Canadian men's soccer team beat Mexico 2-1 in the freezing cold and the celebrations were so Canadian!

Canada and Mexico faced off in Edmonton on November 16 and dealt with below-zero temperatures along with lots of snow but the conditions didn't stop the Canadian players from having fun.

Snow had to be cleared off the field before the game but was left along the edges of the pitch and on top of the advertisement boards, and the Canadian players ended up throwing snow in the air in celebration after Cyle Larin opened up the scoring at the end of the first half.

When Larin scored another goal in the second half to put Canada up 2-0, Sam Adekugbe launched himself into a snowbank during the team's celebration!

Even though Mexico managed to get a goal back, Canada held them off to win the game, which takes them to the top in their group and continues their unbeaten streak in the qualifiers.

Before the match, Justin Trudeau stopped by the team's training session and met with the players, including Alphonso Davies.

From Your Site Articles

Justin Trudeau Hung Out With Alphonso Davies Ahead Of Canada's Massive Game vs. Mexico

Davies had some glowing words for the PM!

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

He's predominantly known for being a hockey fan, but Justin Trudeau is hopping on the soccer bandwagon ahead of Canada's game against Mexico on Tuesday, November 16.

The PM took time on November 15 to meet the team during a training session and hang out with superstar Alphonso Davies ahead of the clash, which could help Canada qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Keep Reading Show less

Alphonso Davies' Latest Goal For Canada Was So Amazing That Even Drake Was Impressed (VIDEO)

The Canadian soccer star got a text from Drake after the team's 4-1 win!

@canadasoccer | Instagram, @champagnepapi | Instagram

It was a big night for Alphonso Davies as he helped the Canada men's national soccer team to an important 4-1 win and even got a text from Drake after the game!

During a World Cup qualifier match against Panama in Toronto on October 13, Davies scored Canada's second goal of the night which put the team ahead 2-1. He used an incredible bit of skill to save the ball from going out of bounds before taking it all the way and putting it in the back of the net.

Keep Reading Show less

Calling All Soccer Fans, Here's How You Can Watch The Premier League For Free In Canada

Cheer on your favourite team in HD! ⚽

@masonmount | Instagram, @liverpoolfc | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

After a thrilling Euro 2020, we can all get excited again because the Premier League starts tomorrow, Friday, August 13 and you can stream every single match live in HD when you sign up for DAZN.

Keep Reading Show less

An Olympian From Ontario Just Helped Canada Beat The US​ & Reach The Soccer Final

It's their first win against the US in 20 years! 👏

@shelinaz | Instagram, @kailensheridan | Instagram

Canada's women's soccer team beat the United States for the first time in 20 years to secure their place in the Tokyo Olympics soccer final.

A second-half penalty scored by Jessie Fleming helped Canada win 1-0, setting up their shot at a gold medal against Sweden in Thursday's final. The game kicks off at 10 p.m. eastern time.

Keep Reading Show less