Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People
justin trudeau

Justin Trudeau Hung Out With Alphonso Davies Ahead Of Canada's Massive Game vs. Mexico

Davies had some glowing words for the PM!

Justin Trudeau Hung Out With Alphonso Davies Ahead Of Canada's Massive Game Vs. Mexico
@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

He's predominantly known for being a hockey fan, but Justin Trudeau is hopping on the soccer bandwagon ahead of Canada's game against Mexico on Tuesday, November 16.

The PM took time on November 15 to meet the team during a training session and hang out with superstar Alphonso Davies ahead of the clash, which could help Canada qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Davies has made a name for himself in Europe as one of the world's most talented young soccer players.

"It was a great honour and privilege to meet Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau today," Davies wrote on Twitter. "We will do our best to make the country proud and unite all Canadians tomorrow night through the beautiful game."

After securing a win against Costa Rica on Friday, November 12, Canada's game against Mexico is huge. Both teams sit close to the top of their World Cup qualification group, and while there are still lots of games to go, a Canadian win could see them go to the top of the group and set them up well for their last six qualifying games.

"Let me tell you — after the win on Friday and ahead of tomorrow's game, there was a whole lot of energy on the field when I met the Canada men's national soccer team today," Justin Trudeau wrote in an Instagram post. "@CanadaSoccer: You've got this."

Justin Trudeau & Joe Biden Are Going To Hang Out At The White House Soon

Will they get to the Trudeau/Obama level of bromance at the "Three Amigos" summit?

@potus | Instagram, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

Soon Justin Trudeau and Joe Biden will meet up in Washington, D.C., because the prime minister got an invite to visit the White House for a summit.

The U.S. president will host Trudeau and Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the president of Mexico, at the White House on November 18 as part of the North American Leaders' Summit.

Keep Reading Show less

Justin Trudeau Just Got His Flu Shot & He's Pushing Other Canadians To Do The Same

And we even got a flash of JT's tattoo!

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been pictured receiving another dose of a vaccine, but this time it isn't for COVID-19.

Instead, the PM received his flu shot on Friday, November 5, while encouraging other Canadians to do the same ahead of the winter.

Keep Reading Show less

Justin Trudeau Ended His G20 Trip By Picking Up A Special Italian Gift For His Kids

The PM is bringing back souvenirs from his trip to Italy!

@sophiegregoiretrudeau | Instagram

While overseas on official PM duty, Justin Trudeau ended off his G20 summit trip by going into dad mode and picking up a special Italian gift for his kids.

Trudeau shared a photo on Instagram of him holding three sets of Italian playing cards from a balcony in Rome. "Couldn't leave Italy without picking up some Scopa cards for the kids," he said.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Times Canada's Biggest Political Figures Went All Out With Their Halloween Costumes

Trudeau, Singh and O'Toole have one costume theme in common ... 😅

@sophiegregoiretrudeau | Instagram, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

Dressing up at Halloween is a good opportunity to get creative and channel your favourite characters, celebs and iconic figures — and it's apparently no different for Canada's political leaders.

Over the years, party leaders like Justin Trudeau, Jagmeet Singh and Erin O'Toole have gone all out for the occasion and have even opted for similar themes to one another.

Keep Reading Show less