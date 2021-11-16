Justin Trudeau Hung Out With Alphonso Davies Ahead Of Canada's Massive Game vs. Mexico
Davies had some glowing words for the PM!
He's predominantly known for being a hockey fan, but Justin Trudeau is hopping on the soccer bandwagon ahead of Canada's game against Mexico on Tuesday, November 16.
The PM took time on November 15 to meet the team during a training session and hang out with superstar Alphonso Davies ahead of the clash, which could help Canada qualify for the 2022 World Cup.
It was a great honour and privilege to meet Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau today. Thank you for all that you do for our country and we appreciate your support. We will do our best to make the country proud and unite all Canadians tomorrow night through the beautiful game #AD19pic.twitter.com/9zHJE0NAFx— Alphonso Davies (@Alphonso Davies)1637023195
Davies has made a name for himself in Europe as one of the world's most talented young soccer players.
"It was a great honour and privilege to meet Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau today," Davies wrote on Twitter. "We will do our best to make the country proud and unite all Canadians tomorrow night through the beautiful game."
After securing a win against Costa Rica on Friday, November 12, Canada's game against Mexico is huge. Both teams sit close to the top of their World Cup qualification group, and while there are still lots of games to go, a Canadian win could see them go to the top of the group and set them up well for their last six qualifying games.
"Let me tell you — after the win on Friday and ahead of tomorrow's game, there was a whole lot of energy on the field when I met the Canada men's national soccer team today," Justin Trudeau wrote in an Instagram post. "@CanadaSoccer: You've got this."