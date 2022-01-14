Alphonso Davies Got Diagnosed With 'Mild Myocarditis' During A Checkup After Having COVID-19
The Canadian soccer star has stopped training and won't be playing "for the next weeks."
Canadian soccer sensation Alphonso Davies has been diagnosed with "mild myocarditis," according to his club's manager.
Julian Nagelsmann, the head coach of German team Bayern Munich, revealed on January 14 that the condition was detected during a checkup with the 21-year-old player.
"Yesterday, during our follow-up examination that we do with [every] player that has had COVID-19, we detected signs of mild myocarditis," Nagelsmann said.
Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle.
"He has stopped training for now, so he won't be available to us for the next weeks," Nagelsmann said.
The coach also noted that Davies' myocarditis "isn't too dramatic" based on what was seen on the ultrasound and that it's "more simply signs of an inflammation."
"Nevertheless, it needs to heal and that will no doubt take some time," he said.
The Canada men's national soccer team starts competing in the final round of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the end of the month with matches away in Honduras on January 27 and at home against the U.S. on January 30 in Hamilton, Ontario.
While Bayern has said Davies will be out for the coming weeks, Canada Soccer has not yet confirmed if he will be available for the team's upcoming games.
During the last qualifier of 2021, temperatures in Edmonton were below zero and there were piles of snow around the field. When Canada went up 2-0, one player celebrated in such a Canadian way by throwing himself into a snowbank.
Before that match against Mexico, the players — including Davies — got to hang out with Justin Trudeau.
In another game Canada played earlier in the year to qualify for the World Cup, Davies scored an incredible goal to put the team ahead 2-1.
Apparently, Drake was so impressed that he texted Davies and said he wanted to meet the team!