Alphonso Davies' Latest Goal For Canada Was So Amazing That Even Drake Was Impressed (VIDEO)

The Canadian soccer star got a text from Drake after the team's 4-1 win!

@canadasoccer | Instagram, @champagnepapi | Instagram

It was a big night for Alphonso Davies as he helped the Canada men's national soccer team to an important 4-1 win and even got a text from Drake after the game!

During a World Cup qualifier match against Panama in Toronto on October 13, Davies scored Canada's second goal of the night which put the team ahead 2-1. He used an incredible bit of skill to save the ball from going out of bounds before taking it all the way and putting it in the back of the net.

Right after the win, head coach John Herdman revealed that Davies had just gotten a text from the famous Canadian rapper and that "Drake wants to meet the boys."

Back in 2020, Davies became the first Canadian man to win the UEFA Champions League when his team, Bayern Munich, beat Paris Saint-Germain. He got some love from Justin Trudeau and found out that Drake was following him on social media, which led to what could be the best reaction video ever.

After screaming and running around, he said, "Drake, you followed me? Oh my god!"

Davies, who was born at a refugee camp in Ghana and then settled in Edmonton with his family, won the Lou Marsh Award at the end of 2020 and was named Canada's top athlete of the year along with Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, a Canadian NFL player and doctor.

