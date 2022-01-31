Canada Has Defeated The US To Remain Unbeaten In Their World Cup 2022 Qualifiers (VIDEO)
The team's celebrations are so, so wholesome. 🥲
Goooooooal! Canada has shown its soccer might once again after the Canadian Men’s soccer team beat out the U.S. on Sunday, January 30, as part of their World Cup 2022 qualifiers.
With a score of 2-0 to Canada, the game spelled defeat for their American counterparts, who are ranked 11th globally.
It was a solid performance from the Canucks, who were considered 40th in the world at the beginning of the season, per CBC.
Sunday’s win marks the fifth straight win for the team and could mean qualifying for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. It would be a hugely significant moment for men's Canadian soccer because it's only ever happened once before, all the way back in 1986.
Red, white and WHO!? \n\nStanding on top of the continent once again! And look at these SCENES.. \n\n#CANMNT #WCQ #ForCanadapic.twitter.com/7UlVPEJyLU— Canada Soccer (@Canada Soccer) 1643586760
The moment the team won was not only heartwarming for any Canadian sports fan but produced some amazing reactions on the field and online.
In a wholesome video posted by Canada Soccer, the reactions of the crowd and the team were caught on camera. Those at the stadium can be seen cheering, jumping, shouting and celebrating the momentous win.
Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davis, who's currently out with an injury, tweeted his ecstatic reaction to the win.
"CANADA!!!!!!!!" he wrote, adding, "TOP OF THE TABLE UNDEFEATED."
Although the 21-year-old wasn't on the field on Sunday, he has had a key role in getting the team to the U.S. game.
In October 2021, Davies scored Canada's second goal of the night in another World Cup qualifier match against Panama. It was so impressive, he even got a personal shoutout from Drake!
There are only four games left in the North, Central American and Caribbean division of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, so the results are yet to be seen. However, things are looking really good for the Canadian men’s soccer team if they can keep this up.
On Wednesday, February 2, Canada will come up against El Salvador — a team ranked 70th overall.
Go Canada, Go!