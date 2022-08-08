Shawn Mendes Spent His Birthday Weekend In Miami & Fans Are So Mad About His Canceled Tour
"You said you hated the ocean💀💀💀"
Shawn Mendes was spotted spending his birthday weekend in Miami, FL relaxing by the beach. His fans are not so happy about it and it all went down in the comment section.
Recently, the singer canceled his world tour one week ago, July 27, due to mental health concerns.
"We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I need to put my health as my first priority," he wrote in an Instagram post.
While he gained immense support from people on his tour update, his new picture on a boat in the Magic City isn't doing so hot.
He was supposed to be in Boston, MA, according to his show dates, and many who were supposed to see him commented how upset they were. One girl wrote that he canceled his tour so late she couldn't get a refund on a hotel.
She wasn't the only one upset about his mental health trip to the Sunshine State, as another girl posted, "meanwhile fans aren’t able to get money back for travel expenses from your cancelled shows.🙄"
Online users felt like he let them down, and some even advised him not to publish anything for the time being.
"Maybe stay off social media if you are canceling your world tour for mental health, bud," said another commenter.
However, not all of the messages were angry. Some wished that others took mental health issues seriously and hopes he's taking this time to heal.
The star was also spotted at LIV Nightclub on Saturday night partying with The Weeknd who performed at The Hard Rock Stadium.
If anything is for sure, he must've had fun on his final days as a 23-year-old. He turns 24 today and people are itching to see his next move.